RELIGION: Presence matters

I want to take a moment to share a story with you from the life of my childhood pastor’s brother Harold Buchanan.
PFC Harold Buchanan was just 18 years old in 1943. He was on leave for three days to say goodbye to his friends and family in Missouri before being shipped out to WWII. As he drove down a narrow road in the Ozarks, he saw something out of the corner of his eye.
He parked his 1935 Chevy carefully at the edge of the narrow road to make sure no one would hit it and went to investigate. What Harold saw changed the course of his day.
“It was a tiny, little baby laying right there on the side of the road. I didn’t see anything else right at that moment but that little baby, so I picked it up. My mother was waiting in the car, and I came over and handed the baby to her.”
With the little girl now safe in his mother’s arms, PFC Buchanan took a quick look over the valley and the boulders piled at the top of the road. Immediately, he spied a red convertible at the bottom and sprang into action, climbing over rocks and thick brush. There, he found a young woman pinned under the car, her husband thrown nearby with neck and shoulder injuries.
At a time long before cell phones, Buchanan knew it was up to him to see that this family had medical care before too much time had passed. While the woman steadied herself against him, step by step they neared the top of the ravine.
“When I got to the steep rocks there – it was quite a drop at that point,” I said. “Now look, let me try to carry you over this, if I can.”
Worn out but determined, Harold headed back down the deep gully for the husband. In short order, the couple and their little girl were under a doctor’s care in the next town. They were then whisked away to a hospital more than fifty miles away. A brief goodbye fading with sound of the siren.
Within days, Harold went on to Camp Livingston in Alexandria, La., where he served with Company D under General George S. Patton. Being aware of his surroundings and living in the present moment, Harold’s actions changed three lives that day.
Jesus also showed to us a life lived in the present moment, noticing people who may have otherwise thought they were unnoticeable.
• In John 5 Jesus noticed a discouraged man at the pool of Bethesda asking Him if he wanted to get well. Jesus brought healing and grace to this man who had been an invalid for 38 years disregarding the criticism of those who were offended by a man healing on the sabbath.
• In Luke 19 Jesus noticed the curiosity of a Jewish tax collector named Zacchaeus sitting in a tree and invited himself over for dinner. Jesus received Zacchaeus “joyfully” and as a result “Salvation has come to this house, because this man, too, is a son of Abraham.” (Luke 19:9)
• Noticing the loneliness of the Samaritan Woman at the well Jesus was present with her in ways that birthed joy and hope in her heart. Her new testimony? “Come, see a man who told me everything I ever did. Could this be the Messiah?” (John 4:29)
In today’s world taking the time to be present with other people is counter cultural. We are busy with life, futures and stuff. Perhaps we could take a clue from Jesus by asking who we could be present with and extend His grace to today.
When we notice someone and delight in them, we share an act of grace an act of grace in which we invite other people to experience the mercy and grace of Jesus Christ. We become agents of grace. Our world needs more grace.
Harold Buchanan often wondered what happened to that baby girl he rescued on the roadside back in 1943. However, just a couple of years ago outside a Cracker Barrel restaurant near Brookfield, Florida, Harold’s wondering ended. Here is the story in Harold’s words:
“It was just pouring down rain and I was standing there waiting on a friend who was going to meet me there,” Harold said, remembering how the big porch with rockers is a good place to wait.
“This lady came out, her and her husband, and it was pouring down rain and they said, ‘Oh, it’s raining, and we need to get on the road!’ Harold offered his umbrella.
Now protected from the deluge, her husband could get to their pickup-fifth wheel rig out back, and then drive up in front of the porch. While Harold and the woman stood under the overhang, their conversation turned to where the couple would be heading. Her answer was Missouri and then she added, “Ava,” the same place Harold had grown up. “And she said, ‘Yes, I was born there,’” Then he told her his name.
“Oh, she almost went into orbit!” she said. “My daddy and mother have told me the story about when they had a wreck and I fell out of the car, and I was on the road, and you picked me up!”
After more than seven decades, Harold was at the right place at the right time experiencing God’s perfect timing once again. “Being in the right place at the exact right time: for PFC Harold Buchanan, it was a Kairos moment sent from God.”
Some people use the old saying “What goes around comes around.” I rather like Solomon’s words: “Cast your bread upon the waters, for you will find it after many days.” (Ecclesiastes 11:1 ESV)
May we as Christ — followers be the kind of people who sow generously so that in the future we might reap bountifully from the blessings of God.
