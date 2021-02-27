RELIGION: Seeking agape

Several years ago I had the opportunity to see Fr. Richard Rohr at a convention in Albuquerque. Rohr is a well-known priest and Christian teacher on mystical and transformational traditions and has a Centre for Action and Contemplation in Albuquerque. It is visited by people from all over the world.
Part of his conference was an AGAPE service. There was a long table the length of the room set up with bread and wine. He prayed the Eucharistic Prayer and we each took a turn serving the bread and wine to someone else- likely a complete stranger. It was very moving offering this “feast” and the prayers to someone we’d never met and likely would not ever see again. The key was unconditional serving of another.
What is this AGAPE that we seek? Is it charity? Not really. Charity is thought of as giving away money or things. AGAPE love is unconcerned with the self and is concerned with the greatest good of another. AGAPE is almost always used to describe the love that is of and from God, whose very nature is love itself: “God is love” (1John 4:8). God doesn’t just love; He is love itself.
This type of love isn’t a sappy, sentimental feeling such as we often hear portrayed. God loves because that is His nature, His being. He loves the unlovable and the unlovely, not because we deserve to be loved or because of any excellence we possess, but because it is His nature to love. How blessed are we!
This is the type of love the Bible speaks about the most. The New Testament references AGAPE over 200 times. Trust me, I didn’t count! I read it in an article by Alyssa Roat on AGAPE.
AGAPE love is always shown by what it does (Rohr). God’s love is shown most clearly at the cross. “God being rich in mercy, because of the great love which He loved us, even when we were dead in our trespasses, made us alive together with Christ — by grace you have been saved” (Eph 2:4-5). Wow! We don’t deserve the sacrifice.
“While we were sinners Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8). God’s demonstration of AGAPE love led to the sacrifice of Jesus Christ for us — those He loves.
So we are to love others with AGAPE love, whether fellow believers (John 13:34) or bitter enemies (Matt 5:44).
There are some folks in the news we could tip off about this, aren’t there!
I wanted to share some examples of modern day AGAPE love in action and found some in an article on Christian Webhost. Like Mr. Rogers used to say, “look for the helpers” in every situation. We likely don’t need to look far to see people who show love and kindness.
• The Good Samaritan is a well-known parable Jesus told to demonstrate AGAPE.
• Mother Teresa who founded the Missionaries of Charity and spent her life spreading love and compassion to the poorest of the poor in the slums of India.
• Dalai Lama, who is not Christian, but was named because he is living a life of unconditional and selfless love and inspires selfless love toward all living things.
• Mr. Rogers was not a self-centered celebrity, but a Presbyterian minister who taught lessons of love, compassion and selflessness to children through his television show.
• John Piper shows that the magnitude of God’s AGAPE to us is measured by four criteria: the degree to which the person loved does not deserve to be loved; the greatness of the price paid to love a person; the greatness of the good that is done for the person when he is loved — eternal life; and the level of desire that God has for the good of the one loved.
So the most beautiful love in the world is this divine love that pays the highest price, the life of the Son of God, for completely undeserving enemies, to give us the longest and greatest happiness in His presence. And He loves doing it!
I wonder if AGAPE love isn’t really in our nature in our sinful state. By drawing closer to God and experiencing His love, we can begin to understand what real love means. Then we can show and experience AGAPE love.
Wishing you a blessed Lenten season and a reminder that you are so loved!
Mary Vader is number 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician and active at St. Mary Parish. Vader is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 26 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.