RELIGION: Shepherd’s surprise

How would you feel if you came into town and people turn the other way? Or when you sit down at a restaurant, fellow patrons move to the other side? You see mothers shielding the eyes of their children from looking at you. Because of your job, often you were not welcome at worship. Many look down on you, because you are agrarian with dirt under your fingernails and consider you non-sophisticated. Livestock is your life and people avoid you like you have COVID.
Now, what if when you came into town you experience people coming over and welcoming you? They would give you the finest seat at the local restaurant. Others would tell their children to look at you because you are a great person. And they look at you as someone who models God for them because of your chosen profession. Now hold those thoughts for just a moment.
If I were to rank the characters in the Christmas story for popularity, I would do it this way: Jesus of course would be No. 1 followed by Mary his mother. The group I am writing about today comes in at No. 3. The wise men rank No. 4 and the angels fifth. Joseph is a distant sixth followed by God the Father in seventh because even though he orchestrated all the events, he remains in the background. Now, you probably would rank them differently. So, by process of elimination, you know the group I’ll be writing about today — the shepherds.
The experiences in the first paragraph could have been true for shepherds. Many Bible scholars believe the shepherds were despised much like prostitutes because they were agrarian and of the land. Doubtless they were smelly and unclean. Since they touched dead sheep occasionally, they were rendered unclean for worship. But other scholars believe shepherds were not despised until the 5th century AD, some 500 years after Jesus lived. Their reasons are that God is described as a shepherd, as were Abraham and Moses and David. Jesus himself is called the Good Shepherd. Well, we can’t transport ourselves back 2,000 years to know the real opinion on shepherds, however, both camps agree on one thing. The existence of a shepherd was humble. Humility goes with the territory.
We know, according to the Bible, they were watching their flocks at night when something incredible happened. Luke 2:9 NIV reads: 9 An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified.” They were shaking in their sandals. Literally they were fearing with great fear and we can understand why. A shepherd’s existence was rather tranquil, especially at night. They heard the lowing of sheep but for the most part it was peaceful. Back then there was no light and even if there was a little light coming from nearby Bethlehem, it would have been minimal. Candles and lamps did not give off much light. And as shepherds, they enjoyed their quiet existence socially distanced from everyone else.
Imagine with me if a shepherd back in those days was an extrovert. He might yell across the pasture, “Hey Caleb, how’s the flock? Mine is fine. No predators for weeks now. How’s the missus? Did your kid make it into the finals of the junior sheep shearing? Did he cut his time by five seconds? You’ll make a lot of shekels on him. Man look at those stars and look at that bright one right over Bethlehem. Must be something important. Have you ever seen a star like that?”
If we were the shepherds, we too would be afraid. Think about it. It is at night with stars all around. It is quiet except for the occasional bleating of a sheep. You are amazed at the grandeur of the heavens and you are impressed by that bright star hovering over Bethlehem. You have never seen it before. And suddenly you are blinded by an extreme light. You can barely see the angel in the midst of the bright light and the glory of the Lord shining all around him. You are terrified.
But then the angel speaks and tells you, “Do not be afraid!” They were to stop being afraid. Then in verses 10-11 we see the message. “I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people. 11 Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord.” A Savior, one who would save them from their sin, is born and he is the Messiah. He is the one they had been waiting for. They were expecting a political Messiah to drive the Romans away. But this Savior would save them from their sin.
Then there is a sign. He will be wrapped in cloths, but he will be lying in a manger, a cattle feeding trough. That is the sign. Many babies have cloths to keep them warm but only one is occupying a cattle trough.
It is amazing to think that God chose to reveal the Messiah first to humble shepherds. And then Jesus was born in a stable so humble shepherds could visit him. As one of our prayer warriors mentioned last week, “I’m so glad he was born in a manger instead of a palace. That way shepherds could visit him.” And Jesus is still the Savior. He is the Savior for all people, princes and paupers, queens and maids, rich and poor, respected and dejected, strong and weak, athletes and ballerinas. Jesus is the Savior for all.
God provided a whole host of heaven, a literal army praising God and saying, “Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.” God’s favor rests on those who exercise faith in him.
The shepherds then decided to go and they hurried off wasting no time visiting Jesus in Bethlehem. Then everyone they told were amazed that the Savior had been born. And the shepherds continued to let loose and praise God for it. That is the shepherd’s surprise. Maybe they were amazed that smelly shepherds were the first to be told instead of a prince. Or maybe they had such a respect for shepherds that they listened and took in what they said. All I know is the crowds that heard were amazed.
I hope like the crowds you too are amazed. I hope like the shepherds, you exercise the faith God has given you. I hope like the shepherds you will worship as presence meaning that you will act on faith and be present with God at Christmas. I encourage, therefore, to attend a worship service on Christmas Eve and celebrate the birth of our Savior Jesus. Church on the Hill will have two worship services at 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Have a Merry Christmas.
Mike Lundberg is pastor of Church on the Hill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.