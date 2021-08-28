RELIGION: Spiritual wokeness

The term “woke” has become exceedingly popular these days. So, I decided to look up its meaning and history. Miriam Webster defines it as aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice). This meaning of woke was added to the Oxford dictionary in 2017.
While some debate emerges as to “woke’s” origins, most agree that it first began appearing in the 1940s and was used by African Americans to “literally mean becoming woken up or sensitized to issues of justice,” says linguist and lexicographer Tony Thorne. It became more popular during the 1960s racial struggles.
The term was used in 2008, with the release of Erykah Badu’s song “Master Teacher.” Woke became a watchword following the shooting death of Michael Brown in Ferguson Missouri in 2014. Today it is a term used by Black Lives Matter to create awareness of their causes concerning racism and social injustice. With respect to racism, I appreciate the term raising my sensitivity to racial injustices and seeing the issue from eyes other than my own.
As significant as these issues are, there is another “wokeness” that is more foundational. It is common to all humans. When confronted with wrongdoing, many will say they just made a mistake. Others will excuse it by admitting they are under a lot of pressure. I’ve heard people tell me, “You just don’t understand.” Many will pass blame for their misgivings on others. All of us have heard and have made these same excuses for our regrets.
One of the greatest minds in history known as Paul said it this way in Romans 3:23 “for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” All includes every human who has ever existed. But then he adds in the next verse “and all are justified freely by his grace through the redemption that came by Christ Jesus.” Redemption can mean the action of regaining or gaining possession of something in exchange for payment or clearing a debt. It also means the action of saving or being saved from sin, error, or evil.
I like to look at it this way: to pay a price to release someone from an obligation. Jesus, God’s son, did that for us on the cross securing our salvation from sin. Since he was the only sinless human, he was the perfect sacrifice to pay for our sin. The penalty of our sin is the obligation Jesus releases us from. When that happens, as a judicial act, God declares us righteous. That is what justification means. Thus, all have the opportunity for redemption and the justification that comes from redemption.
So why don’t all experience this? That is where faith enters the picture. Faith is not just mental assent or a good feeling toward an idea or a desire to be obedient to a concept. Faith is a surrender of the mind, heart and will. The intellect is involved through belief. The desire of the heart is expressed in the emotion and the follow through of the desire and belief becomes an act of the will.
Paul had this in mind when he included faith in another of his writings, Ephesians 2:8-9. “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith — and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God — not by works, so that no one can boast.”
Surrendering to God through faith is God’s plan and gift that releases us from sin. When that happens a person’s faith becomes real. We see that true faith expressed in action as in the next verse, Ephesians 2:10 “For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.” Thus, a true, legitimate faith will be demonstrated by following through with God’s plans.
To me this is what it means to be “spiritually woke.” I am woke to my sin problem and am woke to its resolution — surrender to Jesus’ provision to pay the penalty I deserved to pay through his death on the cross. Once I do that, I choose to live for him.
I’m far from perfect, just ask my wife Mary. But I, along with other true believers, have a desire to follow Jesus by faith. Some do that through helping the needy. We have a host of ministries in Montrose that do just that. Those “Christians” are expressing their faith in that way. Others are involved in leading the music of their churches on Sunday. They are so dedicated to their music that they become lead worshippers who engage others in true worship of God each week.
Others are involved in the teaching ministry in churches of adults, youth, and children. They are passionate about their calling. Outside the church, many are called to teach children in our public schools, Christian Schools or in their homes. They are dedicated to training the next generation. Many Christians share their faith through outdoor programs and interests. They teach people to connect with God through the great outdoors.
I was surprised to see so many Olympians recently give credit to God for their success. As Christian athletes, they glorified God through their performances. Every day I see Christian parents sacrificially providing for their families. I see it in many who are willing to take a cause and run with it to correct injustice or prejudice. I see it in our military who are willing to sacrifice their lives so we can have a better life free from oppression. I see it in our medical community who study and practice long hours to bring us the best medicine our world has to offer. I see it in our first responders who sacrifice it all for our well-being. Doubtless you have many in your life who attest to being spiritually woke by what they do.
Jesus, of course, was the best example. He told his followers in John 15:13, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” The next day he did that by dying on the cross for them and for us. Thus, spiritual wokeness is sacrificially revealing one’s faith in what one does.
We all need to address the sociological and racial tensions illuminated by the idea of “woke.” Also, we need to address our spiritual wokeness and bring it to the cross of Jesus, our Savior. Then we will see our world through new spiritual eyes and make a difference.
Mike Lundberg is the pastor at Church on the Hill.
