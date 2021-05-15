RELIGION: Spring: Nature’s way of reminding us of needed grace

The season of spring has officially been underway for over a month, but just this past week was the first time it felt like the actual season for me. On a lunchtime walk this week I noticed all the trees beginning to green and those that flower have buds if not blossoms. I took pictures of the row of tulips and daffodils in yards and in pots. I bent down and ran my fingers over the small green blades of grass in the park.
I believe spring is nature’s way of reminding us of grace. Spring is a time of transition, and not just for the trees and flowers. Spring is when schools begin to wrap up their final semester of classes; when students begin to daydream about summer plans; when people switch their wardrobe from heavy coats to shorts. Spring is the transition of bulbs into flowers and seniors in school into graduates.
Like all transitions, there is a necessity for grace. Transitions don’t just happen. Transitions happen over time; be it hours or months. The time is where the grace is needed.
We live in an era of instant gratification and seemingly instant success or failure. We can have anything we want within a small window of time if we have enough money to pay for shipping, enough gas in our car, and enough time on our calendar. We want what we want when we want it. However, most things worth having or experiencing take a little bit of time (or a lot).
High school and college seniors are just a few weeks away from final exams, receiving a diploma and moving to a new chapter in their life. The transition from first year to senior took time, just like the transition from graduate to next steps takes time. This is where grace is needed.
I often joke that we choose for our children for 18 years and give them as many tools as we have at our disposal and then we send them into the world, be it college, vocational school or the workforce. Then at 18, our children have the opportunity to choose for themselves — to keep up a relationship with us as parents, to go to school or ditch class, or to make meaning and find joy from their vocation. This is where grace is needed.
As a county, nation and world, we are embarking on spring with more transitions than most years. On the COVID-19 Dial we have been in “green” for several weeks and businesses are transitioning from mask mandates to a request to simply distance. Airlines and countries has adopted policies for vaccination requirements to travel. We have transitioned to fewer and fewer COVID cases, lower hospitalizations and extreme cases. And yet, not everyone is comfortable gathering in enclosed spaces. Not everyone has chosen to be vaccinated. This is where grace is needed.
India has seen the worst numbers for daily: case diagnosis, need for hospitalizations, and deaths. As of this past week, 1 in 100 has died. While America seems to be on a path to vaccination and “opening up,” our world neighbors are struggling. The insulation we may feel from these “far away” countries may not as comforting as we’d like. The risk of variants and infections and moving backwards on a dial is very real and disappointing and disheartening. This is where grace is needed.
With all of this in mind, we are called to grant grace like Christ. In the gospel of John, the writer says in chapter one verse 16 and 17, “Out of his fullness we have all received grace in place of grace already given.”
Grace comes to us through Christ. Grace is given to us; we extend to others. Grace is the unearned forgiveness freely given; the recognition that other people have different understanding, desires and needs, and they don’t have to be mine for me to treat them with dignity and respect. This is where grace is needed.
As we transition from the cold of winter to the warmth of spring, from the senior to the graduate, and from closed and cautions spaces to open and extending spaces, I hope we’ll grant the needed grace.
Not everyone is ready to embrace the springtime, the world of decisions, or the places that don’t continue restrictions. Not everyone is comfortable or ready. Not everyone is excited or pushing forward. Just like not everyone is sitting at home isolated. Not everyone is keeping their distance and not attending gatherings.
We are all making the best informed choices we can. We are transitioning from one thing to the next. Just like the blossoms on the tree took time to open, the bulbs took time to emerge from deep underground, and students take time to complete the work to get to the graduation stage, we all need time to transition. In these transitions grace is needed. Let us be kind enough to offer it.
The Rev. Lisa Petty is pastor of First United Methodist Church in Montrose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.