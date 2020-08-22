When we pray, our minds actively engage in thoughts and images and our hearts engage in emotions. We are speaking to God, the great spirit of all life. When we meditate, we calm our thoughts, we calm our emotions, and rest in the quiet so that God can speak to us in the stillness.
“Be still and know that I am God,” says the Psalmist in Psalm 46:10. The Hebrew word for stillness is rapha, which means “to be weak, to let go, to release.” Be still means to stop struggling, stop fidgeting, stop trying to do anything, especially think. It means to put your hands down and relax instead of keeping your hands up to defend yourself.
In the stillness we can hear the voice of God. A Zen proverb says, “Stillness speaks. Be the quiet presence that listens.” Every religion admonishes us to slow down, to go within, to become quiet, to put our mortal mind on pause so that we can gently be in the presence of the sacred. Here in this place of stillness we can touch our soul and open our inner ears to hear. The beloved poet Rumi said, “The soul has been given its own ears to hear things the mind does not understand.”
Hearing something does not mean we understand it, but here in the silence with the help of our soul we can hear and understand how God, our source, is answering our prayers. We spend so much time listening to the sounds of the outside world. We are inundated with the negative energy of the news about all the bad things happening in the world today. And now, in the midst of the COVID-19 challenges, the political season is upon us. We need to be able to turn inward to that still place of peace that only the presence of God fills; to turn to that place of quietude where there is only God.
Many people shy away from meditation practices, often because it is not taught in their religion, or because they do not know how or they think it is too hard to do. Meditation is simply a word for the other side of prayer; for the practice of being able to be in the stillness and to listen.
Agapi Stassinopoulos, whose most recent book is entitled, “Wake up to the Joy of You,” in an online article, says that “Meditation is the portal to the wisest, calmest, centered part of ourselves that is present all the time.” Anyone can begin to meditate at any time without any special training. In your mind, go to “a place that you love, that brings you calmness,” Stassinopoulos suggests. Use your imagination to look around until you feel the serenity of your peaceful place.
Then begin with heartfelt gratitude for all your blessings, great and small. “The practice of gratitude immediately connects us to our heart.” We need our heart to also be present in the stillness because it is the heart that uplifts the soul and opens our spiritual senses. Here in this uplifted soul-filled place we can finally begin to listen.
Don’t worry about stopping your thoughts; just let them come and go. Simply continue to bring yourself back to gratitude, gently and lovingly. This is the beginning of activating your natural ability to find the stillness. Any method for meditation will work, this is an effective one that begins with gratitude.
“Be still and know that I am God. Be still and know. Be still.” There is much truth in this phrase beyond the first reading. When we are still and our minds are quiet, there is a clarity and sureness that comes into our thoughts. This is part of the voice of God answering our prayers. With a calm, clear, sure mind, we know our insights to be true. God’s voice does not come in words. God’s voice is beyond words. There is a deep and profound feeling at the very core of our being that is God’s voice speaking to us beyond words, beyond thoughts, beyond emotions.
“Be still and know.” We can’t know if we are not still, if we allow the noises of the world to be popping off all around us. The best place to be in the stillness is in the quiet of nature. Take some time to just be in nature’s quiet, no TV, headphones, or cell phones, just the quiet of the outdoors. Breathe in the beauty of God’s creation all around you. Breathe in the beauty and breathe out peace. Soon you will be radiating calm and peace. Then you can listen for the voice of God.
Morgan Freeman, a great American spiritual philosopher says, “Learning how to be still, to really be still and let life happen — that stillness becomes a radiance.” Be still and listen for the voice of God, who answers all prayers, and become the radiance of peace for the world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.