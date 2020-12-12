RELIGION: Strive to walk humbly in life

For the past ten weeks, we have been considering the question “what do you want?” As I contemplate this question, I find myself meditating on the words of Micah 6:8, “what does the lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?” This makes a pretty good Christmas wish list.
I desire to do justice and to have it done in our world. I desperately want all people to be treated with fairness. If they have done evil, they should receive fair punishment for their deeds. If they have done good, they should be praised and rewarded. Unfortunately, our modern society falls far short of these ideals. Evildoers are often not held accountable for their actions and good people are often ignored or criticized for their good deeds. This is very distressing. All of us have some sense of justice deeply engrained in our souls. The Apostle Paul declares that mankind continually exhibits that the work of God’s law is written in their hearts and their consciences (Romans 2:15). While there is much disagreement about the particulars of this divine inscription in our hearts, there is near universal agreement that acts like genocide, rape and child molestation are evil. These sorts of evil arouse a desire for justice in most people.
While we may work hard to achieve desire justice at a societal level through political and legal channels, progress in that direction is frustratingly inconsistent. However, God’s requirement is that we do justice. That means justice begins with me. I must strive to be just in all my dealings. I must not accuse my wife and children of errors unjustly. I must be fair in my business dealings, never taking advantage of anyone in the marketplace. I should pay fair prices for goods and services. I should be thoughtful in the way I drive my car, take out my trash or mow my lawn. My actions affect my neighbor and we should want them to be honored by my intent to see them treated decently. I can bring justice to my little sphere of influence by treating everyone with respect and not judging them by their skin color, lifestyle, clothing or appearance. I can treat those with dignity whose life choices offend me. I can still desire that they get a fair shake even when I disagree with them.
Second, God requires us to love kindness (mercy). Our society has been drained of human kindness and mercy. On all sides of the political divide, we are being encouraged to curse those with whom we differ. Our opponents are assumed to be ignorant or corrupt. God’s standard is for us to show mercy to our enemies. We must strive to see their choices from their perspective. That does not mean that we must give up our deeply held convictions, but we must seek to understand those who disagree with. Thirty years ago I was asked to merge some charitable activities with those of a prominent former Congressman, whose political stances had been abhorrent to me. I resisted this possible merger, but finally lunched with my political nemesis. I discovered him to be a warm, generous Christian gentleman. We discussed our political differences thoroughly. I never converted him to my side, nor did he convert me, but we ended up working together for more than a decade because we discovered that we desired the same outcomes (justice and mercy). We only differed in our means to those ends. I preferred private charity through the Church. He saw a more active role for government in achieving justice and mercy. We became allies as we learned to show kindness to one another across our political divides.
Finally, God requires that we walk humbly with our God. Humility is sadly lacking in modern society. Everyone is cocksure that his perspectives are the only sensible ones. If we were realistic, we would recognize that we will never have a corner on the truth. We are in a constant learning mode. Life has a way of challenging our presuppositions and forcing us to amend and adapt to reality. If we can acknowledge our fallibility to God and to our fellow man, we open doors to conversation, which in turn creates the possibility for growth. Humility is not weakness. It is strength under control. Lack of self-awareness is fatal. Being modest about our opinions helps us improve daily.
My heart’s desire is to recognize my finiteness before Infinite God, to keep my eyes open to learn and grow, to deal justly with all those I contact and to show mercy to all we who are so fallible. Would you also self-consciously make these your heart’s desire in the upcoming year? God will be well pleased.
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past 4 decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.