The warmth of summer will soon be over, and fall will change the world into a palette of autumn colors. The changing of the seasons is a wonderful example of the miracle of the divine plan working in our lives. Now is a perfect time to get in a few more Wonder Walks before winter truly sets in.
What is a wonder walk? A wonder walk is a meditative and quiet time to walk around your own neighborhood or park or out in nature and see with new eyes the wonders of God’s creation. It is a time to let God direct your focus away from your worries and cares and the challenges in the world to a time of wonder again. It is a time to balance your thoughts and emotions by being in awe of the beauty and diversity of God’s creation and your place in it. It is a time to savor this amazing world with all your being.
Any walk can become a wonder walk by shifting your focus to look for something different around you, something you haven’t noticed before. Use your five senses in a new way. On one walk, pay attention to the play of light and shadows in the landscape. Look for new shadows in common everyday things as you walk along, such as the shadow of the grass on the sidewalk or path. Wonder at the creative beauty of each blade of grass growing together. Study your own shadow and contemplate the shadow parts of your own life and how your shadow changes depending on the position of your body in relation to the sun. We can change our lives by moving into a new relationship with God.
The next day, take the same route and focus on how you feel while you are walking, especially how you felt at the beginning of your walk compared to how you feel at the end. Notice the breeze on your cheeks, the warmth of the sun on your arms, the way your body feels when taking a breath and getting ready to take a new step. Feel how easy it is to change from one feeling to the next and remember this gift of feeling and that you can change your mood anytime you choose.
The next day, focus on the sounds around you; what you can hear. Is this bird song the same as the one you heard at the beginning of your walk? What are the other songs of life you can hear? Are there sounds you have been ignoring? How do sounds bring you a message from God? What is that message?
Another day, focus on the wonderful smells of the world. The outdoors has much to offer in interesting perfumes. Each block has a different smell to it. Each path is filled with different smells. Is someone cooking bacon? Is that the smell of a fresh cut lawn? Is the smell of this tree different from the smell of another? What is the smell of your own sweat as you walk along? The world of smells is a rich world and a gift. We use so many artificial smells in modern life that it is a gift to smell the natural world. What can we let go of that is artificial in our lives?
The fifth sense is the sense of taste. Sometimes we can taste the smells we encounter. This wonder is a bit more difficult, but with some imagination, can be a quite interesting experience. It probably isn’t a good idea to sample leaves and flowers as we walk along as some are quite toxic. We might imagine what the essence of a particular bush tastes like or a rock or a cloud. Or call to mind a special taste that you remember when you were having a good time in your life. Carry this taste with you as you walk. Contemplate how you can bring a savory taste to your life.
A wonder walk is also good when shared. Families going on a wonder walk are often surprised at all of the wonders the family members find. Children experience things differently than adults, men experience things differently than women, elders experience differently from younger members. All these experiences bring a richness of wonders to the walkers.
Finding positive ways to be with family and friends during these COVID-19 times is challenging. Taking a wonder walk is a positive way to be together and focus on the marvels of God’s creation. It is a positive way to shift to experience what is really important. Wonder walks also help us individually to learn to change negative feelings and thoughts by teaching our spirits different ways of perceiving the world. When we can shift between wondering about the impressive beauty of clouds with their ever changing pictures in the sky to looking more closely at the ant that is going about its life in the tall grass of its world, our spirits are uplifted and we reclaim our sense of awe and a new perspective about life.
We are an integral part of God’s creation and each one of us is important, and what we do right here and right now is crucial to the future of the world. Wonder walks are a way to remind us that there is so much more to life than we can imagine. There is hope, happiness, joy, and peace. “And God saw that [all of creation] is was good,” is just as true today as it was at the beginning of Creation (Genesis 1, Bible).
Take a wonder walk today and be changed.
Dr. Arlyn Macdonald is the Senior Minister at the Spiritual Awareness Center and Dean of the Spiritual Development Institute. Her new book on blessing ceremonies will be published soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.