Years ago, in the middle of the night, a loud pounding on our door roused me from a restful sleep. We lived in an inner-city neighborhood of Chicago and so the situation was rather alarming. The pounding continued. Whoever it was, was very determined.
“This can’t be good news,” I thought as my pulse quickened still further.
Pulling the curtains slightly to peer out the front window, I saw a plainclothes Chicago Police detective showing me his badge and telling me who he was. The detective then shared the unwelcome news of a break-in, to our minivan.
Our late-night visitor hastened to add that the three men responsible had been arrested and were on their way to the lock up. He recommended I go deal with the glass breakage and somehow seal off the window. He then added, “We also have a toolbox the suspects took from your vehicle. We’d like to keep it as evidence.”
Though I didn’t want to be without it, I agreed. The detective then posed a question: “Would you be willing to testify in court when the time comes? If you commit to testifying, you will help us make sure these guys are not back on the street.”
“I will,” I said.
“You will?” he asked, almost incredulously.
“I most certainly will. Why wouldn’t I?”
“Well, a lot of people won’t because they’re afraid.”
That was the first time I thought about a potential backlash.
My subsequent experience with the Prosecutor’s Office was favorable and thorough. Each person I spoke with expressed their gratitude, as if I were doing something unusual. In many inner-city environments, there is so much intimidation and fear that only a small percentage of people are willing to testify. I was told not even one out of ten. They wanted their work to count.
As our society adopts deeper levels of rejection of the God of the Bible and his truth, there is a growing sense of intimidation present which makes standing up for truth more challenging. There is the very real possibility of a backlash.
Believers in Jesus Christ are called upon to witness to what God is doing to bring mercy, forgiveness and hope to the world. And with that, we are called upon to tell the story of how as creator God designed life and relationships to function. For example, this blueprint of heterosexual marriage is God’s idea. Sharing that with people may result in ridicule or worse. We are to celebrate the Bible’s truths about redemption and why Jesus Christ needed to come to be our sacrifice. God’s principles still belong, even if they are hunted down and targeted for extinction by some.
In terms of the cultural push back to biblical truth, there appears to be a growing consensus that rejects the notion that God has the right to tell us how to live. Those whose agenda desires a world free of biblical values can seem to have no qualms about the fanatical forcefulness of their platforms.
Rather than attempt to shout louder, we are to speak the truth in love while showing respect for our fellow human beings. We must not abandon our calling in speaking biblical truth into the culture, no matter how unwelcome that news is.
For believers in Jesus Christ, we need continual reminding that living the actions of the Gospel is as important as speaking the message of the Gospel. Jesus taught his followers that we’re to be preservatives of righteousness and beacons of hope in the societies we find ourselves in.
In one passage in Matthew chapter five, Jesus says it this way: “You are the salt of the earth, but if salt has lost its taste, how shall its saltiness be restored? It is no longer good for anything except to be thrown out and trampled under people's feet. You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.”
Back in Chicago, when the day of testifying in court came, I was prepped with these instructions:
“We’re going to ask you one question, to which all we’re looking for is a one-word answer. We know you’re a minister, but just one word, yes or no. And here’s the question: ‘Did you give any of these three men permission to break the window of your vehicle and remove your toolbox?’”
My answer was “no.” Sometimes whole sermons are not needed. Just a little courage.
Curt Mudgett is pastor of Cedar Creek Church.