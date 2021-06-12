Life is full of struggles, setbacks and pains, and the Christian faith is not hopelessly naïve about those struggles. The Bible has many stories of people and their faith in God through the struggles, setbacks and pains of life.
Joseph was sold as a youth into slavery by his own brothers (Gen. 37). He would then be accused of a crime he didn’t commit and be put in prison (Gen. 39:6-20).
However, because God is bigger than life’s struggles, Joseph was right where he needed to be when God planned to make him “vice-Pharaoh” (Gen. 41:37-44).
His position made it possible for him to save his family in time of famine (Ge. 45:1-11). Joseph was convinced that the pain he went through was for God’s purposes (Gen. 50:20), but that didn’t make the ordeal any less painful.
The Christian faith does not deny the reality of the struggles of life or that they’re truly painful. However, it posits a worldview that struggle, setbacks, and pain can be part of God’s purposes in life.
Several years ago, I got what I thought was a great job offer. I was a high school graduate, making good money as a department manager, and I gave that up to work in a higher market.
Starting from the bottom of a company again, making less money, I thought it was a great opportunity. Then I was fired. That moment, all I’d worked for in that industry was gone, and I was crushed.
The next day was, without a doubt, one of the most painful moments of my life. I tried in vain to get back my old job or to get any job again in that business, but every avenue led to another dead end. Now, some eighteen years later and with the benefit of hindsight, I see that setback and pain were the catalysts that made me go to college.
I had to go in a different direction and start down a new path.
As a new father, I wish to prevent my son from ever going through a setback or a painful moment like I went through, purely on parental instinct to keep a child from hurting.
However, as I learned, there was purpose in that pain. There were lessons to be learned in that setback. The lessons I learned from the struggles, the setbacks, and the pains cannot be passed on in the same way an ethical precept can.
My hope is that giving him illustrations of faith will instill him to trust God throughout the struggles, setbacks, and pains. From a New Testament perspective, the word faith (Gk. πίστις) is used synonymously with trust.
In Matthew 9, when Jesus saw people bringing their paralytic friend to Him, He saw their trust. He, in fact, was the object of their trust.
Paul uses the same word in his well-known statement, “for we walk by faith [trust] not by sight” (2. Cor. 5:7 NASB).
Now that Greek word does not mean blind trust, i.e., confidence in the absence of evidence. On the contrary, God has already been trustworthy and dependable in the past; a person can trust Him in the future despite any appearances.
Therefore, those real-world illustrations would include my personal experience of God’s provision throughout my life.
There have been numerous times that my wife and I have had needs, and God has met those needs. God has been faithful in tangible ways, but those are most often seen with the benefit of hindsight. And at least two critical points must be understood.
The first, God is not Santa Claus or Aladdin’s genie. God does not sit in heaven waiting for our wish list, nor does He immediately act to fulfill our wishes.
Have you noticed, the Bible often illustrates God as a Father (Ps. 103:13, Mal. 3:17), a picture that Jesus continues (Mt. 6:32, 12:50)? Unfortunately, not everyone grows up with a good father–but God is there to be that good Father.
A good father meets a child’s needs, not necessarily every want or wish.
The second, our ways are not God’s ways (Is. 55:8-9). Therefore, God’s way of providing may not be the way we’d imagine.
Going back to my earlier illustration of Joseph, he had a dream that he would be elevated above his brothers (Gen. 37:6-8). However, I don’t think he saw that happening by being sold into slavery and put into prison.
Along those lines, where I see God’s provision in my life, it’s not been in the ways I’ve often imagined. That brings me back to those life struggles, setbacks, and pains and how God can use even those to build our faith [trust] in Him.
Our trusting in God does not keep away those struggles, setbacks, and pains. Our trust in God because of His past provision gives us confidence. He will see us through all of those.
Ozzy Osborne is associate pastor of Christ’s Church of the Valley in Montrose.
