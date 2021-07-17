RELIGION: The large and the small

As the sun came up yesterday morning over the high country of the Black Canyon, I enjoyed seeing its glowing red orange hue. It looked more like a sunset. Some of the coloration and effect, of course, is due to wildland fire smoke. Due to the haze, I was able to look more directly at the giant flaming ball peeking out over the horizon. Situated 93 million miles away — the perfect distance — it was already beginning to perform its blessing to our part of the planet. I soon felt the sun’s warmth on my back as I turned to water the flowers.
As my attention was directed to the task that took me outdoors, I treated my eyes once again to the delicate beauty of the small and vulnerable flowering plants there on the ground before me. The exquisitely beautiful blooms were reaching toward the sun and yet I imagined their happiness to have also received plenty of cool water to their roots. The act of watering plants to some may seem tedious. Each morning I’ve been trying to be more intentional, pausing and enjoying these 15 minutes. Just so you know, I don’t usually talk to the plants, but I do speak to their Creator!
Opportunities like yesterday morning, when I felt the warmth of the very large, while beholding the intricacies of the very small, caused my spirit to soar. The Creator was impressing me again with his 3D artistry and reminding me of his grandeur. God loves to reveal himself and stir our wonder.
He who made both the enormous and the microscopic — and who put beauty and blessing in them both — is the giver of every good and perfect gift. His revelation is so we might come to know him. We were made to worship the Maker of heaven and earth with admiring thoughts filled with joy. And when we know Jesus Christ his Son as our Savior, there is no equaling the relational experience.
The Apostle Paul writes these words: “For his invisible attributes, namely, his eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly perceived, ever since the creation of the world, in the things that have been made.”
God reveals himself through his creation, but he also reveals himself through Jesus Christ, his incarnation and the cross: “For by him all things were created, in heaven and on earth, visible and invisible… For in him all the fullness of God was pleased to dwell… making peace by the blood of his cross.”
God also reveals himself through his Word and through it plants the seeds of faith: “So faith comes from hearing, and hearing through the word of Christ.”
This summer, though the temps are hot, delight yourself in God as you revel in the things he’s made and respond to the things he’s said. He is revealing himself for your greatest good and his glory.
O Lord, our Lord, how majestic is your name in all the earth!
Curt Mudgett is the pastor of Cedar Creek Church in Montrose.
