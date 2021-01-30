RELIGION: The most excellent way

I love to visit IKEA stores. I savor wandering in and out of the display rooms with the clean lines and modern color combinations. I do not love the process of purchasing a piece of furniture and spending countless hours trying to assemble it from directions written in every language known to man but understood by none. One necessary step in assembling this furniture is to utter the words, “There must be a better way.”
Whether assembling furniture, trying to stretch more from each paycheck, or navigate the countless relationships we share with others, we all share a common inflection point of frustration. Having exhausted all options, we throw up our hands and wish for a “better way.”
Paul opens the 13th Chapter of 1 Corinthians with the statement, “And now I will show you the most excellent way.” He does not offer up an acceptable way, an option you should try, or even a better way. He boldly introduces the chapter of love as the “most excellent way.” The church of Corinth was riddled with frustration and infighting. They were situated in a City which was a hotbed of problems. Paul was calling them to acknowledge the transformative power of God’s love, to accept His love, and understand how to put this love into practice.
Joel Ryan of christianity.com describes Paul’s writings in this chapter, “Paul writes less about what love is and more about what love does.” He points out the action verbs used by Paul that when adopted become “the natural overflow of the believer’s heart.” Patience. Kindness. Humility. Forgiveness. Trust. Hope. Perseverance. These are the elements of the “most excellent way.”
Paul is really sharing with them the traits of Christ who is perfect love. Jesus is the true model that we should emulate. Years ago, I studied this chapter and we were asked to do two things. First, read the chapter but substitute “Jesus” in everywhere “love” is used. Jesus is patient. Jesus is kind. Jesus does not envy or boast. Jesus always protects, always trusts, always hope and always perseveres. It reads easily because Jesus is love.
Now, it gets harder. Insert your name everywhere “love” is used. I am patient. I am kind. I am not rude or self-seeking. I keep no records of wrongs. I don’t get very far into the passage without realizing that while I may be some of these things some of the time, I fall very short. I cannot do this alone.
So I pray to the One the Psalmist writes about in Psalms 150:2, “Praise him for his mighty acts: praise his according to his excellent greatness.” I ask Jesus to fill my heart with His love so that it may overflow into my relationships with others. I open my heart in asking, “Show me, Lord, what patience will look like today. Show me how I offer forgiveness to this person. Give me an understanding of what it looks like to always persevere and remain always hopeful.”
God hears these prayers. He works in our hearts to reveal the “most excellent way” to live. He prompts us and moves us toward a life of love. He claims us as His own — His disciples — and proclaims in John 13:35, “By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.”
Melanie Hall, a western Colorado native, is mother of three sons and works in the community as a director of a nonprofit clinic providing services to the underserved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.