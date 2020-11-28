RELIGION: The power of being grateful

This is a Thanksgiving time like no other in recent history. Families and friends are encouraged to stay home and stay safe. We will miss the sharing, the love and the laughter that the beginning of the year-end holidays bring to us. It’s not fair and we don’t want to be away from our loved ones but making a safe choice doesn’t mean to stop being grateful for our blessings. We have an opportunity this year to move beyond these limitations to the true meaning and power of being grateful.
Gratitude is the state of being thankful. Gratitude is one of the spiritual aspects that people of faith hold as part of their teachings. Being grateful, on the other hand, is taking action to spark the power of gratitude. Being grateful begins in the heart and moves outward into the world. Gratitude is a power of the heart and we are meant to feel that power that changes our perspective. It is our ability to bring up the feeling of gratitude that begins the process. We take the first step in the action of being grateful.
When we are grateful for our blessings, the power of gratitude enhances our bodies. We feel better physically. There are many scientific studies that prove being grateful lowers blood pressure, sends the right endorphins flooding through our systems and makes us breathe easier.
The power of gratitude also uplifts our spirits and opens our hearts to give and receive love. Our emotional responses calm and any angry feelings melt away. The power of gratitude also changes our brains and our attitudes toward life in general. We can see life as being good.
But the best thing about being grateful is the spiritual response we feel, for we know on that soul level we are beloved children of the Divine and that will never change. We realize that we are truly grateful for the love of God. This is the place where all gratitude begins. Even when we are not aware of this spiritual place of deep gratitude, it is still there, and we can never lose it.
How can we help our families and ourselves express our gratitude this Thanksgiving in new and creative ways? We can reach out to our loved ones by telephone or through the Internet. Hearing a friendly voice or seeing a friendly face is an action of being grateful. Be sure to express your gratitude for loved ones being in your life as part of the conversation. Some families will sit down at the same time to eat the Thanksgiving feast and connect by Zoom or Messenger with the other members of the family by placing the laptop on the table to be together virtually.
In any get-together it is important to express all the things you are grateful for in your life. Take turns to share your special thankfulness as part of the grace before the meal. Children especially need this time of gratitude sharing to help them learn about the power of gratitude.
Create a “Heart of the Family” by drawing and cutting out a large heart out of paper. Cut out smaller hearts on which all the people present will write down one thing for which they are grateful. Hang the Heart of the Family, the larger heart, up on a wall or door and tape the smaller hearts in the center. This is a wonderful visual to see the power of gratitude and the plentitude of our blessings. People can add to it as the day progresses. Invite people you call or facetime to join you in filling up the Heart of the Family. Encourage them to post their blessings in their own homes.
Doing these gratitude activities and others ignite the power of being thankful. When we focus on our blessings, there is no room in our consciousness for limitations. Talk about happy times together. Relive happy family memories, make plans for happy reunions in the future. Make this Thanksgiving a true time of thankfulness and gratitude.
These inspiring words from Psalm 100 in the Bible teach us how to be in gratitude.
Make a joyful noise to the Lord, all you lands.
Serve the Lord with gladness; come before his presence with singing.
Know that he is the Lord our God; it is he who has made us, and not we ourselves;
We are his people, and the sheep of his pasture.
Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise;
Be thankful to him and bless his name.
For the Lord is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endures to all generations.
Thanksgiving is a time to remember what your religion or spiritual path teaches about gratitude and how to be grateful. Say your prayers of thankfulness, open your hearts to gladness, and count all your blessings. We have so many things to be grateful for even when times are challenging. May your Thanksgiving be filled with happiness and blessings.
Rev. Arlyn Macdonald is the senior minister of the Spiritual Awareness Center and Dean of the Spiritual Development Institute.
