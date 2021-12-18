‘Tis the season to remember Mary. Here she was, a teenager, ready for the next stage of her life. And out of nowhere comes this incredible encounter. An angel declares that she, a virgin, is to give birth to a very special child. She has no idea what this means. But she responds with a prayer of surrender, a prayer of welcome, a prayer we know well: “I am the Lord’s servant. May it be to me according to Your word” (Luke 1:38).
I wonder how many times she said this prayer later in life. She finds her Son twelve years later talking with the elders at the temple and she breathes to God, “I am the Lord’s servant. May it be to me according to Your word.” Jesus transforms water into wine in a wedding — after pushing back on His mother’s suggestion — and as she walks to the next room she prays, “Oy vey! I am the Lord’s servant. May it be to me according to Your word.” She waits for Jesus outside during one of His talks, but Jesus doesn’t come. “Here are My mother and My brothers,” Jesus points to His audience. “Whoever does God’s will is My brother and sister and mother.” I can see Mary walking away with hands raised, “I am the Lord’s servant. May it be to me according to Your word.”
Then that moment when she is horrified, looking up at her Son suffering on the cross. Jesus sees both her and the disciple John and says to her, “Woman, here is your son,” and to John, “here is your mother.” I wonder if that prayer came back to her then, knowing what was about to happen: “I am the Lord’s servant. May it be to me according to Your word.” From beginning to end it is a prayer of welcome, opening the door for God to enter in and do what is beyond her understanding. I think she faced the need for this same uncomprehending welcome again and again.
We find brief prayers of welcome elsewhere in the Bible. Job experiences devastation, death, and despair. He falls to the ground, saying, “The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away; may the name of the Lord be praised” (Job 1:21). The prophet Habakkuk proclaims near the end of his series of complaints and divine answers, “Though the fig tree does not bud . . . and no cattle in the stalls, yet I will rejoice in the Lord” (Habakkuk 3:17-18). Jesus pleads with the Father in the garden of Gethsemane, “May this cup be taken from Me, Yet not as I will, but as You will” (Matthew 26:39). And with His last breath Jesus prays, “Father, into Your hands I commit My spirit” (Luke 23:46). “I am the Lord’s servant. May it be to me according to Your word.” When we can’t bear our circumstances, when we find ourselves in endless complaint about the state of affairs, when we wish we could avoid the sufferings to come, when we are at our very end, when we are promised things we don’t understand: we pray. We open ourselves to the sovereign will of God. Prayers of welcome.
Indeed, this is part of the prayer Jesus taught us to pray: “Your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven” (Matthew 6:10). We do not know what goes on in heaven. We have enough trouble making sense of things on earth. We sincerely plead; and then we say, “Yet not as I will, but as You will.” God receives both our plea (“give us this day our daily bread”) and our prayer of surrendered welcome. I keep repeating the word “welcome” because I believe that this is just what is going on in these prayers. I imagine myself standing at the double front doors of my house, a house that is unfinished, that leaks here and there, yet for its weaknesses is the place of my own dwelling. I open those doors — the doors of my uncertain life — wide, saying, “Welcome. Come into this house. Mi casa es su casa. Whatever You want to do here is just fine with me.”
There is a word that German devotional writers used to describe this aspect of our prayer life. Gelassenheit. The word lassen/lass means “let”; thus the phrase “Let me in,” is translated in German, Lass mich rien. Literally, Gelassenheit describes a state of “letting-ness.” Most often it is translated “yieldedness.” What might it mean for you to develop a yielded spirit of “letting” God into your life? For me, as for Mary, it begins with short prayers of welcome. “I am the Lord’s servant. May it be to me according to Your word.”
Evan B. Howard, Ph.D. is the founder/director of Spirituality Shoppe, an Evangelical Center for the Study of Christian Spirituality. He is an affiliate faculty with Fuller Seminary and is the author of many books and articles, including Praying the Scriptures. He leads workshops and seminars on Christian spirituality. He and his wife Cheri have two adult married daughters.