In 1 Corinthians 13:5, the Apostle Paul declares that “loves seeks not its own.”
This essential component of Paul’s definition of love flies in the face of “Generation Me.”
For much of our society, “self-realization” and “self-fulfillment” are the ultimate aspirations.
Each person is encouraged to pursue satisfaction by doing whatever pleases them (as long as it does not “hurt” others). Individuals are encouraged to love themselves, to develop a strong self-image.
The cult of self has taken center stage for much of the past 50 years.
This concept finds its lineage in the words of Thomas Jefferson in the Declaration of Independence, in which he asserted that we are endowed by God with certain unalienable rights, among which are “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
While this is fundamental to the American ethos, the definition of happiness has undergone a radical redefinition in the current age.
In Jefferson’s day, the foremost authority on English common law was an 18th century judge, Sir William Blackstone. Our legislative and judicial roots were anchored in his writings.
Blackstone was a childhood hero of mine, as the son, grandson and great grandson of lawyers.
Thirty-five years ago, I mentioned I inherited my great grandfather’s copy of Blackstone’s Commentaries on the Laws of England, which my ancestor mastered to be admitted to the Pennsylvania bar over 150 years ago.
I keep these volumes in my office as a constant reminder of my debt to these ideas for my life and liberty.
Blackstone declares that God “has so intimately connected, so inseparably interwoven the laws of eternal justice with the happiness of each individual, that the latter cannot be attained but by observing the former; and, if the former be punctually obeyed, it cannot but induce the latter.”
In other words, the pursuit of happiness is anchored in obedience to God’s commands.
Our Creator, who best knows our design, has given us boundaries within which we will be fulfilled. If we pay attention to His commands, we will be happy because we will be functioning per the instructions of the Owner’s manual. This is the context in which Jefferson described the pursuit of happiness as an unalienable right.
In a similar vein, Saint Augustine once said, “Love God and do whatever you please.”
If we truly love God, we will want to please Him and hence will act in accordance with His instructions. Our happiness is tied up in “keeping in step with His Spirit (Galatians 5:15).”
In my ROTC days, I hated marching drills, because I could never keep my concentration on the commands of the drill sergeant.
“Hup, two, three, four” numbed my mind, leading to daydreaming and the missing of “right face, march.” I broke formation way too frequently!
Galatians 5:15 tells us that happiness in life comes when we pay close attention to the God who counts cadence for our lives.
In our day, John Piper advocates Christian hedonism.
In his book, Desiring God, Piper states that “God is glorified most not merely by being known, nor by being dutifully obeyed, but by being enjoyed in the knowing and the obeying.”
He does not promote wooden legalism but rather pleasure-seeking in the form of living in accord with God’s design and experiencing the fullness of His love by committing ourselves to pleasing Him. Jesus said, “He who has My commandments and keeps them, he it is who loves Me; and he who loves Me shall be loved by My Father, and I will love him (John 14:21).”
In our culture, we have redefined happiness as doing our own thing, marching to our own drummer. In that world, love is impossible to experience.
Love is not about me. Love is seeking what is best for the object of your love.
It is considering the loved one more important than self. This is true whether love is directed toward God or to another human being.
Love is not to be confused with lustful self-gratification. It is not having someone else satisfy our needs.
Our needs will be met in the midst of loving relationships because our greatest need is to give of ourselves to others.
God created mankind because for all eternity past He had experienced perfect love in the Godhead (Father, Son and Holy Spirit) and He wanted us to experience the same selfless love for Him and for one another.
We were birthed for love, but we will never find it if it is an exercise in self-seeking. Love is found in self-giving. Followers of Jesus must model “Generation You” not “Generation Me.”
Paul’s description is as apt today as it was in the 1 st century. “Love seeks not its own.”
Will you join me in seeking to live this out in relationship with God and with all those whom we touch?
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past 4 decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.
