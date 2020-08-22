Every once in a while someone asks me, “How come you’re still a Christian?” How can I — philosophy and world religion professor — believe that Jesus is the savior of the world? But every once in a while I am the one who asks the question. Then the question is not just a matter of some particular doctrine. Then it is a question about my life.
For me it often comes down to prayer. Why do I keep going to my prayer spot when I have lots of unanswered questions, lots of unanswered prayers and lots of friends who have given up? Each morning I recite that I want to “set forth God’s praise, to hear His holy word, and to ask, on behalf of myself and others those things that are necessary for life and salvation.” So why continue setting forth God’s praise, reading the Bible, asking God to do things?
Lately, I have gravitated to what is called “The Gloria Patri.” This phrase has helped keep me praying when I might have quit. It’s pretty simple, really.
Glory be to the Father, and to the Son and to the Holy Spirit. As it was in the beginning, is now, and will be forever. Amen.
Think about baseball. What do we do when that center fielder performs a magnificent, diving, glorious catch to make the third out and win the game? We scream and shout. We carry the center fielder off the field. We give this player glory. That is what the Gloria Patri is all about, giving God the glory. By the way, wouldn’t it be fun if we all recited the Gloria Patri like it was the end of a winning game?
Glory be to the Father — why do I set forth praise to the Father even when I wonder about what happened the day before? Because God deserves it. God is the Good, the Beauty, the Truth I have longed for all my life. In philosophy we have this problem about religion. It is called the problem of evil. “If God is so loving, why is there evil in the world?” It’s the wrong question. The problem is not the problem of evil but rather the problem of good. Where did we get this sense of Good, Truth, and so on, so that when things fall short we are upset? Our sense of good points to the Source of all Good. Praise God.
Why do I read the Bible when there are so many parts I don’t understand? Because God speaks. Using our own minds, we simply cannot grasp the infinity of things. How could I prove that my concept of God is better than yours? We are incapable of raising our minds to God. Rather, God must — and has — come down to us. God shows Himself and part of that “showing” is the Bible. So I open, I listen and I hear God’s holy word provide me with a worldview that makes sense and with bits of wisdom to get me through the day.
Why do I ask God for things when I am so often confused? Because God created prayer. Ever thought of that? God made us with minds and mouths in part because God desires relationship. God even commanded prayer. I may not be very good at it, but at least I know God wants me to pray.
And to the Son — why do I offer praise? Because Jesus is the one we should be carrying off the field. He won the game. Jesus is the living image of perfection. He is the most attractive human being in history. See how He loved. See how He died. See how He rose.
Jesus is the living Word, the visible message of God. The Bible points to Jesus and ultimately is the story of Christ. When I read the Bible, I find the Word made flesh. Jesus the Christ.
And why do I pray, asking God things? I pray, thanks to the Jesus who modeled and mediated prayer. Jesus made it all possible, teaching us how to pray and then dying so we might even have access to God in prayer.
And to the Spirit — finally, I remain a Christian because of the Spirit. The Holy Spirit is the one who brings the joy I sense within. The Holy Spirit is the one who illumines the word as I read. The Holy Spirit is the one who births and breathes prayer through me, even though I may not know what to pray.
Why do I stay a Christian? Because of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. As it was in the beginning it is still right now, and it will be forever. Right?
