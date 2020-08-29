At some point, many of us will ask the question, “is this worth it?” Not in a bread-baking-from-scratch kind of way (which the answer is most definitely yes) but in a much deeper and more reflective sense. It is the question that surfaces when the work seems to outweigh the reward. It is the same question that haunts us when our investments in ourselves or in others seem to go without return. It’s the question that expands to fill the space when we wonder if we have lost our course.
Most often the question hangs with us in our subconscious like an unwelcome friend. We try not to engage with this friend who never satisfies with a single answer. Rather, this overly intrusive friend who has taken up valuable space in our innermost being is always asking more questions. Why are you doing this? What is the point? Shouldn’t it be easier by now? Is this really who you are? Is this really the life that you want?
I was recently listening to a podcast of Joel Osteen who described this space deep inside us as our “secret place.” This place is “where we live out of” or the basis of where our beliefs become our behaviors. It is where questions around the worth of our being, quality of our relationships and the purpose of our life generate from. This secret place is so important that Osteen encourages believers to fiercely protect it. He is not alone. Paul reminded the first believers to do this in Philippians 4:7, “guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus.”
Once that unwelcome friend has taken up residence in our secret place, it can be very difficult to know whether we are being guided by friend or foe. Both speak to us as friends and know our deepest fears and our greatest vulnerabilities. The true friend we have in Jesus encourages our growth in grace by accepting us as we are and offering us love. The enemy uses our fears and doubts as ways to kill and destroy but with such cunning that the two can be confused.
The way to know is that with God, there is peace. This peace is different from the world’s definition of peace and is described as a peace that “transcends all understanding.” It is not positive thinking, good feelings or the ability to control situations with ease. It does not mean that all is going well. Rather, it is well with our souls regardless of what is occurring in our circumstances. Understanding this peace is experiential. It requires you to know it or know the absence of it. Then, you must want it so much that you seek it out by inviting God alone to dwell within your secret place.
Our scripture theme for this series offers the solution to finding the peace of God. John 14:6, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the father except through me.” Knowing God is truth allows us to trust the questions he asks of us for there is never any lie attached. God will not ask us, “is this worth it?” God asks us to believe in His plan woven together with love for us that is worthy of following. God asks us instead, “is this from me? Is it worthy of your time and energy as my treasured child? Is your faith in Me guiding your steps?” God does not ask us to consider giving up because things are hard. Rather he asks, “will you give this to Me when it is both easy and hard to carry for you? Are you fully trusting Me to work all things for good for you?”
In meeting God in truth, a way emerges that is promised. It leads us to a life with God that is abundant. We are gifted with an abounding fullness of joy and strength. John 14:6 begins with the “I am” statement. It is our reminder that “I am” is the only friend worthy of our secret place. He is the way, the truth and the life.
