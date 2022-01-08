RELIGION: The spiritual Olympics

As the Winter Olympics approach, my mind turns to competitive racing: downhill, slalom, luge, bobsled. The Christian life is a similarly epic race. We must regularly pray for ourselves and our fellow believers that we might complete the race of life to the best of our abilities.
In the New Testament book of Hebrews, the author exhorts us to “lay aside every encumbrance and the sin that so easily entangles us and run with endurance the race that is set before us.” (Hebrews 12:1) This race is set before us. God prescribes the course. We must pay attention to complete the path He has set before us.
You may remember the infamous Rosie Ruiz, who “won” the 1980 Boston Marathon by starting then disappearing and reappearing a half mile from the finish as leader. She did not run the 26-mile course.
In God’s kingdom, there are no short cuts. His desire is for our maximum effort from start to finish on the course He has selected. We strive for our personal best without reference to anyone else since we each have our own God-designed course. Success is measured in terms of obedience and perseverance.
Hebrews 12 says we must set aside all encumbrances and the sin that so easily entangles. Runners may carry weights in training to improve strength and endurance, but at race time they cast aside the extra weight to run with freedom. Guilt over past mistakes, accepting responsibility for the performance of others around us whom we do not control, comparison with other runners, can all be burdens that deter us from completing God’s highest purpose for our lives.
Sin (disobedience to God) can trip us up and slow our progress. We must identify these items and shed them. How? By agreeing with God about the sins and unnecessary burdens and allowing Him to lift them from our shoulders. (1 John 1:8-9)
Hebrews 12 says we must run with endurance. Athletes know that with no pain, there is no gain. Athletes train thousands of hours to achieve Olympic level performance. That is what makes the cancellation of an Olympics (think, 1980 Moscow Olympics) so tragic. Athletes have dedicated years of their lives to achieving peak performance and may never again attain those levels.
Completion of God’s plan for our lives requires long-term dedication. One cannot just show up at race time, expecting to excel.
Paul urges us to run in such a way that we may win, exercising self-control in all things, disciplining our bodies and making them our slaves, so we will not be disqualified. (1 Corinthians 9:24-27)
The Olympian controls his diet, sleep and exercise regimen to achieve maximum fitness for his race. Different programs are designed for different events. The spiritual Olympian must be no less intentional and disciplined. We must regulate our spiritual input, build sabbath rest into our routine and exercise ourselves in prayer, Bible reading, conversation with fellow believers, if we want to perform at our best when crunch time comes.
Few world class athletes reach the pinnacle of achievement without expert coaching. Christians must identify wise, experienced people to point out the habits, techniques and mindsets that lead to high achievement. These coaches help them develop race strategy and monitor training progress. Christians who want to run the Christian race to win must seek out the best coaches and listen to them very carefully. This takes humility and teachability.
Paul inquires “You were running well, who hindered you from obeying the truth?” (Galatians 5:7). We must not let those around us distract us from running this course with dedication. We must learn to say no to those who want to take us on detours from the call of God on our lives.
Paul tells us to keep short accounts with God, confessing and forsaking past sins quickly, accepting divine cleansing and then moving on. “Forgetting what is behind and straining forward to what lies ahead, I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward calling of God in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 3:13-14) We cannot let past failures cause us to quit our efforts. Heroic victories almost always involve putting the past behind us and looking forward to the prize at the finish line.
Becoming a spiritual Olympian sounds daunting. It is daunting. That is where prayer enters the picture. By continually conversing with God, we gain courage, strength and direction to see the course clearly and finish it with enthusiasm. One of my life goals is to cross the finish line utterly spent with nothing held in reserve. Every athlete wants to know he gave his all in the big event. May we pray for one another as we each run our God-appointed course?
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past four decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.