The Christian life is a balancing act between past, present and future. I was once estranged from God by my rebellion against His authority. Two thousand years ago, Jesus, God in the flesh, voluntarily gave His sinless life as a substitute for the death I deserved. He was the only man who ever lived who had debits in His account with the Heavenly Father, which could be transferred to cover the credit balance in my account. By faith in this historical transfer, I have been restored to right relationship with the living God.
As an eternal son of God, I live with the promise that I have a place reserved for me in His eternal Kingdom. Weeping, pain, brokenness, death will one day be eliminated when Jesus returns to establish His rule forever. This is the source of abiding hope.
Between the momentous historical provision for my redemption which I experience by faith and the hopeful expectation of God setting all things right at the end of history, there lies the present. How do I deal with a present in which the world is full of conflict, suffering and injustice? How do I deal with the fact that, though I aspire to Christ-like righteousness, I continue to fail in my pursuit of that ambition? I still exhibit selfishness, envy, greed, unholy anger, malice — a host of behaviors unworthy of someone claiming to be a follower of Jesus.
In this middle ground, the operative virtue is love. This is the attribute which deals with my own imperfections and those of everyone around me. It is the character trait that causes me to grow closer to the ideal that energizes my heart. The Apostle Paul wrote an extending description of love in his first letter to the Corinthians (chapter 13). He summarizes his thoughts by saying “Now abide, faith, hope and love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.” (verse 13) In upcoming weeks we want to explore the dimensions of love, as outlined by Paul, and the applications of love to our current troubled world.
The love Paul describes is agape love, selfless love, concern for what is best for another person. This is the purest kind of love, distinguishing it from eros (erotic love, which takes what it desires) and phileo (brotherly love, the mutual regard of brothers or teammates). This is the love experienced by the Trinity in eternity past, present and future, the love that was so pleasurable that God wanted to share it with created beings, mankind. This is the love that motivated God to take on human flesh as Jesus in order to rescue us from our rebellion which was denying us the full experience of His love.
Loving self-sacrifice is the oil which lubricates relationships. Without that oil, our contact with one another produces friction and heat. If ignored, that heat becomes destructive. Today friction levels are high, threatening to tear down all we hold precious. It is easy to blame our enemies for the problem. That diagnosis may feel good temporarily but it does nothing to reduce the heat. Standing in the public square screaming invective at those with whom we disagree only further inflames the situation.
The only way I know to lower the temperature is for some portion of the public to choose to disengage from hurling insults and to seek to express loving concern even for its “enemies.” Most people want a civil society which gives equal opportunity to all, treats each person with dignity and seeks the greater good for everyone. There may be disagreement about definitions within that general consensus and about means to achieve those ends but most people at least share the same end objectives.
The best hope of achieving these social goods is for Christians to commit themselves wholeheartedly to selfless service of all whom they touch in their daily lives. In Paul’s letter to the Romans, he exhorted us to “give preference to one another in honor… to bless those who persecute you… do not be wise in your own estimation. Never pay back evil for evil to anyone…. Overcome evil with good.” (Romans 12:10-21) Christians can see their own hearts and conduct changed for the better and our interaction with opponents improved if we will heed Paul’s urgings. This is love in action.
By faith we know our past was dealt with at the cross of Christ. We live in hope of God’s establishment of justice and righteousness for all eternity in the future. Will you join us as we explore different facets of the love that can heal our wounded society? May 2021 bring a deeper appreciation of love as the key to living a present worthy of Christ’s sacrifice and consistent with the coming Kingdom.
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past 4 decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.