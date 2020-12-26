My wife Laurie and I recently re-watched the 2017 movie “The Man who Invented Christmas” about Charles Dickens, author of “A Christmas Carol.” It’s a well-done movie that chronicles the struggling indebted writer who finally, in 1843, wrote this best seller. Looking around for a subject to break his writer’s block, Dickens noticed that the compassion and gift giving of Christmases past had become a nearly forgotten tradition in England during his day. The writing of his book was a personal journey of change and is considered instrumental in the holiday’s revival. The movie was good but the title of it calls for debate. Christmas was first written about in the Old Testament book of Genesis. Christmas was invented by God.
Many scriptures look ahead to the advent of Messiah, Jesus Christ. Advent is a word meaning coming or arrival. Jesus Christ is Christmas. Christ’s Mass is where the word Christmas came from. The reality of the incarnation of God the Son is our Christmas. Has it become hijacked by the retail industry in this century? It has, and that’s distracting. However, the writings about Christmas materialized over several thousand years.
These writings are the Old Testament messianic prophecies, covering a vast array of detail. Written long in advance, it has been calculated that the probability of just eight of the prophecies coming to pass in one single person is only 1 in 10 to the 17th power! The Bible reveals there are over 350 such prophecies with Jesus fulfilling a majority of them at his first advent. The remainder will be fulfilled at his second advent. If true science is applied, it leaves no doubt that Jesus is the Messiah. When his second advent will be, we don’t know, but it would appear that it may be soon.
One of my favorite Christmas Bible prophesy sources is the Old Testament book of Isaiah. In a prediction about Jesus’ first advent, Isaiah chapter 7 verse 14 reads: ”Therefore, the Lord himself will give you a sign. Behold, the virgin shall conceive and bear a son, and shall call his name Immanuel.” Immanuel is from the Hebrew meaning God with us. The Messiah is God himself. An example of a second advent prophecy mixed along with the first is Isaiah chapter 9 verse 6: “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” Jesus’ second advent has the purpose of setting all things right. The Messiah will be judge over all.
In our world today, the desire to have things set right is becoming a common prayer. Whether its national division, COVID fears, or economic upheaval, most of us desire a return to normalcy. And yet, Christ’s return to set things right doesn’t sound entirely comfortable because it is a time of judgment. Evil will be dealt with, and that will mean lives of those dead and alive are examined before his righteous tribunal. In the New Testament letter to the Romans, chapter 14 we read: “10 Why do you pass judgment on your brother? Or you, why do you despise your brother? For we will all stand before the judgment seat of God; 11 for it is written, 'As I live, says the Lord, every knee shall bow to me, and every tongue shall confess to God.' 12 So then each of us will give an account of himself to God.” Is Jesus’ coming again something we’re truly ready for and eagerly anticipate? Or, is it something that spells fear in our minds?
Astounding are the things that the true God does. His actions beginning with the creation of the world can be recognized by humans as verifiable miracles with substance that can be experienced. And that God the Son was born a human — though the prospects of such are elusive to our complete grasp — is in fact, documented history. Though the story of the birth in the manger is one we all enjoy sentimentally, as a friend of mine recently said, the Christmas star cast a cross shaped shadow over that manger. Jesus was born in order that one day he would be the be-all-to-end-all sacrifice for our sins. He would receive in his body what the crucifixion and the wrath of God against sin would bring. And as his blood of cleansing was shed, it was shed for sinners. Do you believe? If so, it was shed for you.
The Heavenly Father’s example of compassion and gift giving established the real meaning of Christmas. He is its true inventor. In perhaps the most familiar Christmas verse ever — John 3:16&17 — we read: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. 17 For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him.”
Jesus arrived in his first coming to make possible our readiness for his second coming and the eternity that is to follow. Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift!
Curt Mudgett is the pastor of Cedar Creek Church in Montrose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.