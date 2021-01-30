RELIGION: The value of life

On, July 10, 2018, the last member of the Wild Boars youth soccer team was rescued from the Tham Luang Nang Non cave complex in northern Thailand after more than two weeks trapped underground. Their rescue captivated the world but came at the cost of a Thai Navy Seal who perished in the rescue attempt. This isn’t abnormal. We remember the Chilean miners, Baby Jessica and many other similar stories both large and small where people put their lives on the line to rescue other people in danger of losing theirs.
We do not always treat human life with this kind of respect. War has taken untold millions of human lives. The Nazi holocaust resulted in the deaths of around 6 million Jewish people and upwards of 17 million total people killed through their system of concentration camps. Between 1.6 and 1.8 million people were killed in the killing fields of Cambodia. We are also reminded of genocides in Armenia, Bosnia, Uganda and other places. In the United States, 638,000 abortions were reported to the CDC in 2015 and over 17,000 people were killed by homicide. A long history of slavery and mistreatment of African Americans and more recently the scandalous practice of human trafficking demonstrate we still have a long way to go to care for human life.
What makes human life valuable, anyway? This past year we have recognized and honored frontline medical workers who at the risk of their own lives have tirelessly treated and cared for helpless people infected with the COVID-19 virus. We have altered the rhythms of our society with the intent of protecting the vulnerable among us. Have you ever wondered why weary doctors labor 16 or 18 hours to save a single person’s life? Why do we bother to screen thousands of people looking for a bone marrow donor or transplant match? What motivates a person to undergo surgery or even risk their life to give life to someone else?
For many people, individual concern for human life has to do with our view of God. As Dr. Harold Sala puts it, “When you believe that every person is created in the image of God and that every person has a human soul, you then believe that saving a life — whether it is an unborn child or that of a gray-haired grandmother — is worth the risk and the effort.” Scripture teaches that God views every person as an individual with value and worth. Jesus often conversed with people that his contemporary society considered less than valuable — the prostitute in John 8, the socially outcast woman at the well in John 4, a blind beggar at the gate of Jericho (Luke 18), Matthew the Jewish tax collector and Zacchaeus the corrupt politician (Luke 19:5). All human life is valuable because we are all created in the image of God. “So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them” (Genesis 1:27 NIV). Jesus states, “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life and have it to the full” (John 10:10).
What would happen if we treated other human beings as the valuable creation of a loving and gracious God? What if we could see the image of God in the homeless person on the street, the prisoner behind bars, the immigrant at the border, the unwed pregnant mother as well as her unborn child? What if the people who disagree with us on political or philosophical issues could see each other as unique creations of God? In Deuteronomy 30, Moses challenges the people of God. “I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live and that you may love the Lord your God, listen to his voice, and hold fast to him. For the Lord is your life” (Deuteronomy 30:19-20 NIV).
On the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in Rome is a painting by Michelangelo entitled, “The Creation of Adam.” In the painting, God is reaches out to touch the finger of his creation Adam extending life to that which he had created. God is the author of life. May God help us to treat every life he has created with the sacredness that comes with being a creation of God.
(This article is adapted from an article first published by the author in the Montrose Daily Press Jan. 26, 2019.)
Buddy Cook is pastor of Montrose First Church of the Nazarene.
