My dad died four years ago, but even now I can hear his voice as if he’s right beside me. He’s telling me again what he told me many times: “Always pray. Never give up — even if your prayers aren’t answered the way you want and when you hope.”
What good is a faith that comes and goes with circumstances, he’d say. We need an “even if” faith that follows God no matter what. “I know,” he’d say with a grin, “because I’ve known God longer than you and He’s altogether trustworthy.”
Certainly these are the days for “even if” faith and prayers akin to that of the Old Testament prophet Habakkuk. When God told Habakkuk that unrepentant Judah would be destroyed, the prophet’s faith in God’s sovereignty was unshakeable.
He wrote, “Though the fig tree does not bud and there are no grapes on the vines; though the olive crop fails and the fields produce no food; though there are no sheep in the pen and no cattle in the stalls, yet I will rejoice in the Lord my God, my Savior” (Hab. 3:17-18). No matter what, Habakkuk counted on God to prevail.
So did the three Hebrew friends in the biblical story of Shadrach, Meshack and Abednego (recorded in the book of Daniel). When King Nebuchadnezzar built a giant gold image and commanded everybody to worship it, this trio (called “servants of the one true God, Yahweh”) respectfully refused. The king, furious with rage, ordered them thrown into a blazing furnace to die.
“The God we serve is able to deliver us,” they told the king. “But even if He does not, we will not serve your gods.”
There’s a happy ending. In the red-hot fire, the king saw an unidentified “fourth man” walking with them; all were unharmed.
These three friends had ample reasons to doubt God. They’d been faithful to Him, but still their homeland was destroyed and they were living as slaves in a foreign country. Now, they were about to be burned alive because of their faith.
Fast forward to the year 2020. We modern Christians often trust God as long as He does what we want and things go fairly well. After all, shouldn’t our faith and devotion guarantee us some immunity from heartache and trouble?
Scripture says “no.” But it does assure us an eternal (not temporary) perspective for living and being. It assures us that God is for us. It assures us that nothing can separate us from God’s sovereign love.
There is a song called “Broken Hallelujah” recorded by The Afters, a Christian pop band. It goes like this: “I can hardly stand right now. Everything is crashing down and I wonder where You are. I’ve seen joy and I’ve seen pain; on my knees I call Your name. Here’s my broken hallelujah; with nothing left to hold onto, I raise these empty hands to You; here’s my broken hallelujah.” It’s a sacred version of an older secular song, written by the late musician Leonard Cohen. It’s a song about glimpsing the transcendent in the ordinary toughness of life. (In hallelujah, the Hebrew word hallelu means praise and Jah is short for God/Yahweh).
Cohen once explained the song: “The world is full of conflicts and things that cannot be reconciled. But regardless of the impossibility of the situation, there is a moment when you open your mouth and throw up your arms and embrace the things you don’t understand and just say ‘Hallelujah. Blessed is the name.’”
Cohen’s song rescued the word hallelujah from being just a religious word, explains Fred Smith, founder of The Gathering, a Christian ministry. The song’s premise is there is value in, even necessity for praise in the face of confusion, doubt or dread. “Life is often difficult and messy. But the song is telling us not to surrender to despair. Hallelujah — holy or broken — is an offering of hope and perseverance in the face of a cruel world.”
Smith notes that in the Psalms, hallelujah is often used both to introduce and to end a poem. Everything is held within two hallelujahs. All the glory and the loss. The exultations and the laments. Sorrow and success. Life and death. It is true of our lives as well, Smith continues, “and, in the end, I believe, we may all sing Cohen’s words: ‘I’ll stand before the Lord of Song, with nothing on my lips but Hallelujah.’”
Here comes another autumn and we don’t know what the future holds. I whisper along with writer Sarah Bessey’s prayer asking God to “plant in us a stubborn hope, a never-backing-down, never-giving-up, against-all-evidence-to-the-contrary hope and trust. May we truly believe that we will see the goodness of God in the land of the living still.”
Whenever this pandemic and pandemonium end, may we find that we have become more like the faithful, trusting people we are called to be and hope to be. Until then, may hallelujahs come often to our lips.
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (incl., their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son, and parent a 13-year-old grandson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.