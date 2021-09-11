Twenty years ago today, our nation was attacked by terrorists with profoundly evil intentions.
Do you remember where you were when you first learned what was happening? Do you recall what went through your mind, your heart, your body?
Can you call forth the prayers you lifted up that day and in the days that followed?
As our nation marks the 20th anniversary of attacks on New York City, the Pentagon and rural Pennsylvania, my heart is heavier than I knew a heart could be.
Maybe this is true for you, too. I am still grieving the loss of innocent lives that day—as well as the chaos and confusion that so quickly followed, billowing like smoky black clouds, choking the lungs not only of those directly affected but of our entire nation, even the world.
Behind the first wave of my resurfaced grief comes more grief—that not knowing who the enemy was exactly, some on our soil perceived those with darker skin or Middle Eastern accents as terrorists too, that beatings and murders of these innocent men and women occurred, fueled by primal fears and feelings.
We fell victim not only to terror from beyond, but we exacted it upon one another, heaping tragedy upon tragedy.
I also find myself grieving our nation’s collective, reflexive move in the direction of violent, retaliatory action, even though early on we were not sure who had done the plotting or why.
The drumbeat of war was quick to come; armed conflict wasn’t a question as much as it was an inevitability.
New to ministry then, I found myself just days after the attacks in the pulpit urgently, fervently reminding my congregation that we were people committed to following the Prince of Peace, that we were bound by his example to find our safety and security not in weaponry and armaments, not in firepower and war, but in Him.
With as much passion and purpose as I could muster, I urged my congregation to remember that we were people bound by our baptisms to a Savior whose life bore the clear, compelling call to refuse to view others through the familiar (and false) lens of friends and foes, and instead were to look for the humanity in all people, including (especially) those who might revile or even hate us.
Days after our nation was devastated by pure hate, I said this to my congregation: “When we feel powerless, the most powerful thing we can do is ground ourselves in God’s love through Christ. Which is not to say that this is the only thing we must do.
But there is no other starting place than Christ’s love. No other source from which we can draw--not if we long to have our words and ways reflect those of our Savior. Which I believe we do.”
The grief I feel twenty years after the unthinkable is complicated. It isn’t restricted to a day or even to the weeks that followed September 11.
No, my grief spans two decades, years riddled with war, the loss of life and limb, and the time-proven failure of armed conflict to bring about true and lasting peace, justice and reconciliation.
All these years later, I grieve that so many who earnestly seek to follow the Prince of Peace have yet to take him at his word when he says, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called the sons and daughters of God.” And so my prayer of twenty years (borrowed from St. Francis) continues on with fresh urgency: “Make us instruments of your peace, O Lord.”
The Rev. Karen Winkel is the pastor of Community Spirit Church (United Church of Christ), a progressive congregation worshiping 11 a.m. Sundays at the Indian Ute Museum in Montrose.
