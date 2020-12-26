RELIGION: Unsubscribe: 2020 load: Reflection, renewal and reconnection for 2021

We are nearing the end of our series aptly titled, “Then what?” while nearing the end of a most memorable year. Twitter recently asked followers to describe 2020 in one word. Corporate America chimed in with clever answers. From @Target: supercalifragilisticexpialidonewiththisyear. From 2020’s leading lady, @Zoom: unstable. Predictably posted from @WholeFoods: sourdough. My personal favorite, from @YouTube: unsubscribe.
At some point during the year, each of us has longed for an option to appear allowing us to unsubscribe. We have wished for the chance to check out of the less than satisfactory accommodations of 2020 and into the familiar Motel 6 experience of previous years when you could rest in the comfort of knowing that the light would be left on for you. Familiar has never looked better.
No, we do not have grand plans for 2021. It will be a box office hit simply by delivering a predictable plot line, a lineup of familiar characters and the opportunity to be close enough to one another that you can feel the person behind you kicking your seat. In many ways, we just want “normal” back. We long for rest, a retreat from 2020 and a return to life, as we knew it.
Is this the “then what” that God has in mind for us in the New Year? Do we go back to the blissful ignorance of 2019 that we have wistfully filed in memory? Is rest, retreat and return the way we honor God in the coming year?
So much of me (the tired part of me) wants to say yes! God does offer us rest in Him but He offers so much more that I urge us to consider going forward in 2021. Instead of rest, retreat and return to the way it was, I am suggesting we consider 2021 the year of these three R’s:
Reflection
Hindsight is 20/20. While we are eager to close the year without looking back, we would be wise to spend time in reflection. What did we learn? Where did we see God at work? Paul’s words in 2 Corinthians 4:6 reminds us, “For God, who said, ‘light shall shine out of darkness,’ is the One who has shone in our hearts to give the Light of knowledge of the glory of God in the face of Christ.” Amid the darkness of this year, some reflection will reveal to you different times when God’s light shone. Reflect on this light and give thanks that God is good in all things.
Renewal
For some, 2020 has taken their health, home, livelihood and happiness. We will rebuild as God’s resilient people in the New Year. This renewal will not be of our own doing but as Paul describes in Romans 12:2, we will “be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may prove what the will of God is, that which is good and acceptable and perfect.” Let us experience this renewal through the giving of ourselves wholeheartedly to God’s will.
Reconnection
As we rebuild, there will be choices to make. We will emerge from the social distancing guidelines. We will remove our masks. We will have opportunities to come close to others. Let us reconnect with purpose and full intention to invite God into these relationships. Let us honor God with word and deed as we remember that grace has made us one, chosen people.
Wishing you God’s grace in 2021, may you reflect on God’s goodness, renewed by the Holy Spirit and reconnected with God’s people by following the example of Jesus. May you be blessed richly in the New Year!
Melanie Hall, a western Colorado native, is mother of three sons and works in the community as a director of a nonprofit clinic providing services to the underserved.
