Former Notre Dame president, Theodore Hesburgh, once said that “voting is a civic sacrament.” We the American people are incredibly privileged to have a voice in our government. Throughout the ages, few citizens have had a legitimate say in the rule of their nations. Even in our modern world, billions have no meaningful input into how they are governed. One-hundred percent of us should exercise the franchise granted to us by our Constitution.
Suffragette Susan B. Anthony declared, “Someone struggled for your right to vote. Use it.” In the American Revolution, our founding fathers won for us the right to determine our destiny. Many died in the Civil War to extend that right. The women’s suffrage and civil rights movements further expanded the community of voters. This progress was costly but improved our republic by engaging the widest possible audience in this political conversation.
In this day of civil unrest, we are reminded of Abraham Lincoln’s somewhat ironic words, “The ballot is stronger than the bullet.” While John Wilkes Booth’s bullet stilled Lincoln, it did not destroy our republic. In many parts of the world, citizens can only resort to bullets to influence the direction of their nations. I am grateful that America has peaceful means for change.
If voting is obligatory for American citizens, is there a special duty for Christians since we hold dual citizenship, earthly and heavenly? I would not presume to tell people for whom to vote. We are all individually answerable to God for this choice. However, there are some core guiding principles for our vote.
First, we must acknowledge that there are no perfect candidates. Christians affirm that “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). Whoever we vote for will be flawed. If some degree of moral failing disqualified a candidate, we would all have to submit blank ballots. However, we cannot ignore a candidate’s character. If a person is careless with the truth, how can we discern how valid his/her campaign pledges are? If a candidate cannot keep his promises to his family, why would he keep his promises to strangers (us)? Character does matter but we must also make allowances for mistakes and changes of direction. The country forgave George W. Bush’s youthful indiscretions because of decades of responsible behavior after conquering his alcoholism. Numerous politicians have renounced racist pasts and been given a chance to prove they had turned from that unseemly history (e.g., West Virginia Sen. Robert Byrd’s former Ku Klux Klan leadership was overlooked by left and right alike). Ethical judgments about candidates’ pasts must be tempered by a redemptive attitude when there has been a demonstrated change of direction.
We are not a theocracy. Few people want us to become one. ISIS’s endorsement of slavery and the Taliban’s forbidding education to women are striking examples of the damage done by trying to codify “divine” law. However, it is incumbent on Christians to evaluate whether a candidate’s policy positions and actions are consistent with Biblical standards. Not every issue is so clear that every Christian would create the same report card, but many issues are clear. These must be emphasized most heavily. No candidate will grade 100% in this matter. Establishing these core issues takes effort. With the help of fellow believers, we should seriously research the scriptural position on these issues. We should then research the candidates’ position on these issues. This may be difficult since some candidates take different positions at different times and before different audiences. In that case, we must try to find out the candidate’s history of actions on this matter. Actions speak louder than campaign rhetoric.
Finally, elections are not grammar school popularity contests. It is foolish to elect someone because you think it would be pleasant to dine with them. It is equally foolish to vote against a competent candidate with policy positions aligning with God’s word just because you would not care to engage them socially. For a Christian, the question is which candidates promise policies that are most consistent with God’s standards and have proven that they keep their promises. It is not easy to discern the right answer, but God will hold us accountable to address these questions seriously, seeking His guidance to make good choices.
Hundreds of your fellow Montrose citizens have been praying for you as you choose. Our desire is that God will be glorified in the decision-making process and that our nation will be healthier as we all make this decision carefully in full recognition of our accountability for pleasing God with our votes. He is the Ruler of the Universe. Our elected officials derive their authority from Him, through the consent of the governed (us). May our consent be thoughtful and wise, reflecting our highest allegiance to our God.
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past 4 decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.
