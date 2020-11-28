RELIGION: Wanting wisdom

What do we want? Our group has been writing on this theme for a few weeks. Earlier I wrote about when Jesus asked this very question of blind Bartimaeus. Jesus heard Bartimaeus’ passionate cry, turned to him, asked him what he wanted and then healed him. But there is another time in Scripture when God asks this question of someone — again, almost word for word.
It all happened in a dream. Young king Solomon offered a lot of sacrifices to God that day. The Lord appeared to Solomon that night and said, “Ask for whatever you want me to give you” (1 Kings 3:5). There it is again. “What do you want?” So how does Solomon reply?
First, Solomon acknowledges his situation in life; it is a gift and a challenge. God has enabled Solomon to inherit the throne of David, to be king over God’s people. He could easily have complained to God about this. To be king in those days was to be set in the middle of many rivals both from within and from without (as the rest of the book of Kings recounts). Solomon could easily have wished another of his older brothers to bear the risks. Nevertheless, he saw his position as a gift from God. Yet what a challenge. Solomon is young. Solomon specifically mentions the great number of people over whom he rules. I can only imagine that after David’s reign this nation “too numerous to count” includes both conquerors and conquered. An uneasy union. There are foreign alliances to navigate, boundaries to secure, an economy to manage and much more. Solomon frankly admits, “I am only a little child and I do not know how to carry out my duties” (1 Kings 3:7).
Honestly facing his own weakness, Solomon then asks the Lord for wisdom. “So give your servant a discerning heart to govern your people and to distinguish between right and wrong” (1 Kings 3:9). Solomon is aware that good government, particularly over a large and diverse sphere of influence like this nation, requires not merely a party platform but a discerning heart. A discerning heart is necessary to help one recognize God’s values in the midst of complex situations (“to distinguish between right and wrong”). A discerning heart is also necessary to help one identify the best actions to implement in order to embody God’s values in practice (“to govern your people”). What does Solomon want? Godly wisdom: the ability to act in the concrete particulars of life with a clear knowledge of the larger issues of life in the context of a relationship with God.
The Lord was pleased with Solomon’s reply. “Since you have asked for this and not for long life or wealth for yourself, nor have asked for the death of your enemies but for discernment in administering justice, I will do what you have asked” (1 Kings 3:11-12). God was pleased with Solomon’s desires. Solomon recognized his situation not as an opportunity to advance his own selfish interests, but as a God-given vocation to “administer justice.” Solomon sought wisdom, an essential ingredient to fulfill God’s will within his sphere of influence.
My guess is that the Lord feels the same way about our own desires, how we respond to our own opportunities within our own spheres of influence. None of us have inherited the honor and the challenge of being king over a large nation. Yet we all have God-given spheres of influence. We are parents, daughters, uncles, grandparents. We perform tasks as employees or employers. We are members of congregations and clubs, volunteers for communities and causes. Do we see our situations as God-given gifts or do we complain, wishing that another had the risks?
We all have opportunities and weaknesses in the midst of our lives. Our wants are at their best when they sincerely acknowledge our own particular challenges and call upon God to come to our aid. Furthermore, each of us, within our own sphere of influence, can exercise that influence to serve our selfish interests or to administer justice. We can manipulate workplace or family or church relationships to advance our own pleasures. Or we can employ our influence to do good, to bring God’s greatest glory in our circle of life.
Usually we exercise our influence with a little of both: self-interest and care for others. That is why we need godly wisdom: the ability to act in the concrete particulars of life with a clear knowledge of the larger issues of life in the context of a relationship with God. Let us then, like Solomon, desire God to give us a discerning heart: to distinguish right and wrong and to govern —within our own spheres of influence — well. God is pleased with these kinds of wants.
Evan B. Howard, Ph.D. is the founder/director of Spirituality Shoppe, an Evangelical Center for the Study of Christian Spirituality. He is an affiliate faculty with Fuller Seminary and is the author of many books and articles, including Praying the Scriptures. He leads workshops and seminars on Christian spirituality. Evan is a member of All Saints Anglican Church. He and his wife Cheri have two adult married daughters.
