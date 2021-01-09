RELIGION: What do you do when the Bible says something hard?

Jesus called his followers to love their enemies (Matt. 5:44), and if you only love those who love you, even the hypocrites and pagans do that (5:46-47). Jesus often spoke in a way that would create a focal example of a radical ethic, and this form of speech raises the question of intelligent application. Moreover, the New Testament is full of these kinds of callings. Paul calls us to be sensible and good examples of good deeds and speech, so an enemy will have no evil thing to say about us (Tit. 2:6-8). Jesus instructed His followers not to retaliate with cursing when cursed, but instead to bless, and Paul repeated this (Luke 6:28, Rom. 12:14). I confess I have failed at this. What then shall we do?
Are Christians different from non-Christians? How do you see or quantify that difference? Or is it a matter of six of one and a half dozen of the other?
Since 2016, we as Americans were bombarded with claims of Russian interference in our election. Hillary Clinton said several times that Trump lost the election and was an illegitimate president. Almost daily, CNN was running stories touting Russia changed the results of the election. Now, four years later, it seems in a general way, the tables have turned. Without implying that I know more than I do regarding election interference, I do want to ask, “Christian, are you going to act and speak the same way that you heard for the last four years?” That question is not to settle concerns about election integrity. It is a personal question of how will you act and or speak to someone who differs from you on this topic?
If people have said hasty generalizations or straw man arguments about the presidential candidate you voted for, that shows a lack of honesty or low intellectual abilities. But Christian, are you in return going to say hasty generalizations or straw men about the person they voted for? If I’m right about what it says about them, and you do the same thing, what does that say about you? If people use vulgarities or verbal attacks against you, that could show they don’t know God (1 Cor. 5:11, James 3:10, 1 John 4:20) or that they are more controlled by the flesh than the Spirit (Gal. 5:18-21). If you react with the same vulgarities or verbal attacks, would that not show the same thing about you? This is one of those hard places where the difference should be visible.
Before addressing the last question, I don’t agree with an interpretation of Luke 6:29 that would say Jesus wants you to be someone’s punching bag. He begins His radical ethic with loving your enemies and doing good to those who hate you (6:27) and ends with treating people the same way you’d want to be treated (6:31). What comes between v.27 and v.31 are illustrations but not commandments. Both Jesus and Paul escaped dangerous conditions (Luke 4:30, cf. Acts 9:23-25, 23:12-31). The picture is that even if someone struck you on one cheek, would you still love and do good to them; however, it doesn’t mean you can’t call the cops, or they shouldn’t face civil consequences.
The phrase, there is six and two threes, can describe two things that may have differences but are the same overall. Christian, God’s word calls us to be different, and please read me into that ‘us.’ Now, for example, it’s absolutely hypocritical for a person to say, out one side of their mouth, “Every vote counts.” Then out the other side, to say, “since 1,500 dead people voting in Nevada is not outcome determinative, don’t question the integrity of the 2020 election” (Examining Irregularities in the 2020 Election). It’s equally hypocritical for a Christian to act and speak in the same manner as a non-Christian. Their poor behaviors and choices in words is no excuse for us to behave poorly or be rude, rash, or unloving in our word choices. Instead, we (me included) need to watch our behavior and our words in front of the unbelievers. So that even if slandered, our words and deeds glorify God (1 Pet. 2:12).
Ozzy Osborne is associate pastor of Christ’s Church of the Valley in Montrose.
