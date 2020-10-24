RELIGION: What do you want?

“What do you want to see happen?” That is the theme of our articles in this season. This season of COVID, natural disasters, politics, racial awakenings and more. For some, any notion of what we might want to see happen seems far, far away. We are victims of forces beyond our control. And yet.
Don’t you remember? There is one passage in the Bible that employs this theme almost word for word (see Mark 10:46-52). Jesus, his disciples and a “large crowd” were traveling on the road to Jericho. This could have been a pretty noisy group. On the side of the road Bartimaeus, a blind man, was begging.
I wonder how he experienced this large crowd passing by. Someone told him that it was Jesus and he began to yell, “Jesus, son of David, have mercy on me!” Some people tried to shut him up, but he cried out all the more loudly, “Son of David have mercy on me!”
Can you imagine just how loud he was yelling? Jesus stopped on the road and called Bartimaeus over. Bartimaeus jumped to his feet and came to Jesus. Then Jesus asked him, “What do you want me to do for you?”
There it is. “What do you want?” In the midst of Bartimaeus’ poverty and blindness, Jesus asks him point blank, “What do you want me to do?” Bartimaeus answers, “Rabbi, I want to see.” And Jesus heals him. You know, I think Jesus stopped because that man cried out so loud. Jesus could tell that this blind man wanted something from Him — the son of David — really badly.
There are a couple of other Jesus stories that speak of “what do you want” without using the words. One is the story of the woman with the issue of blood (see Matthew 9:20-22; Mark 5:25-34; and Luke 8:42-48). Once again, Jesus is in the midst of a large crowd. There is pushing and shoving. And in the midst of this chaos a woman squeezes up to Jesus and touches His robe. That’s all. She just touches His robe. She had been subject to bleeding for 12 years, had spent all her money on medical care and had only gotten worse. Then the passages reveal the critical point, her own heart: “she thought, ‘If I just touch His clothes, I will be healed.’”
She wanted to see something happen. So she wedged herself through the mob and reached out. Jesus felt that touch. Not the physical touch, but the consequences of her faith. Jesus felt power released. She reached out, wanting to see something happen and it happened without even her asking Jesus. As Jesus tells her, “your faith has healed you.”
Our final story is one of the parables Jesus told, the story of the pearl of great price (Matthew 13:45-46). “Again, the kingdom of God is like a merchant looking for fine pearls. When he found one of great value, he went away and sold everything he had and bought it.”
Right away we are told that this merchant wants something to happen. He wants to find fine pearls. Lo and behold, he finds the queen of all pearls! So what does he do, but sell out. “He sold everything he had and bought it.”
And of course, the point of the parable is that the kingdom of God is just like this. It is something we want so badly that when we discover it we are willing to sacrifice everything (which, by the way, is just what many of the followers of Jesus did. See Matthew 19:27-29).
Jesus appreciates our wants. He listens to them. He responds to them. You may feel like a mere pawn in all the pushing and shoving of this world, but Jesus knows your faith.
Indeed, I have felt at times that underneath the unfortunate violence of racial conflicts is a voice that is crying out, “Lord, we want to see!” Obscured by the hubbub of the polarized political crowd, I think many are trying to reach out, groping for his robe — perhaps even without knowing that His robe is what they are really groping for. “If only we touch His clothes, we will be healed.”
I also know a few who have sold out. I am friends with individuals and communities around the world who have discovered a life of welcoming the least, of making peace, of bringing Christ to a post-Christian society. They have found the kingdom of God, the pearl of great price. And they have altered their lifestyle to participate in the celebration.
What do you want to see happen? What do you really want to see happen? How badly do you want it? What will you do to see it happen? Will you cry out? Will you reach out? Will you sell out?
Evan B. Howard, Ph.D. is the founder/director of Spirituality Shoppe, an Evangelical Center for the Study of Christian Spirituality. He is an affiliate faculty with Fuller Seminary and is the author of many books and articles, including Praying the Scriptures. He leads workshops and seminars on Christian spirituality. Howard is a member of All Saints Anglican Church. He and his wife Cheri have two adult married daughters.
