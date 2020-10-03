RELIGION: What do you want?

Although it seems 2020 has gone on for at least a decade, it really hasn’t! But we’ve dealt with enough chaos for a decade. Some of the destabilizing headlines:
• Schools close in multiple states
• Countries close borders to US
• Large gatherings forbidden
• Stock markets gyrate wildly
• Worst day since black Monday
• NBA, MLB, Hockey suspended
• Disney shuts down
• BLM movement across the globe
We have the haves and the have-nots. Those who insult and those who preach tolerance. Those who support and those who are antagonists. Those who criticize and those who try to be part of a solution. Those who believe in reality and those who push conspiracy theories. Those who welcome diversity and those who seek uniformity.
What do we want for us, our families, our community, our country, our world; our “Kingdom on Earth?” Do we want affordable health care for all or only those who can afford it? Do we want a country that believes in helping the disenfranchised, creating a cleaner environment, studying the science related to global warming and pandemics, helping other countries with democracy and human rights issues? Do we want a country that believes in cooperation with other countries for the good of the world? What do we want?
Our church page group will be writing on this theme of “what do we want?” for the next 10 weeks. We realize our country is hurting. What are human solutions to human conditions? What can we replace the hurt with? In all the cacophony, how do we quiet ourselves and experience God? More importantly — how does God experience us?
What if I rang up God: “Good morning God, this is Mary. Would you be willing to take a short survey on the state of our country right now?” I suspect I’d get an earful! I wonder what voices God hears and what He tunes out. I believe we would want a life based on God and God’s plan through us. We want the noise quieted. We can’t do it alone.
Where do we keep God? “Excuse me God, I’m not happy right now — would you mind waiting in the car?” No! We need Him here right now in these hard situations! We need to work on creating the Kingdom right here on Earth. Instead of viewing our struggles as obstacles, we can view them as opportunities. Perhaps our setbacks could be seen as setups for a comeback!
In an article in America Magazine titled, “In our divided nation, Christians can be models of unity,” the editors quote Pope Francis when he addressed Congress in 2015: “Our efforts must aim at restoring hope, righting wrongs, maintaining commitments and thus promoting the well-being of individuals and peoples. We must move forward together, as one in a renewed spirit of fraternity and solidarity, cooperating generously for the common good.”
That sounds like heaven on earth. Could we do that? Such hopes for unity seem impossible right now. Facing foes like a pandemic and racial injustice should bring us together — but the division is deepening.
I found this prayer by the Rev. Elizabeth Keaton and it really spoke to me right now. “Dear God: This new day has dawned with this country more divided than it has been since the days of the Civil War. Half of Your people are rejoicing while the other half are stunned and sore afraid. We are a United Divided States. ... Help us to put aside our own feelings in service of others, our families and friends and neighbors — here and around the world. Help us remember Your high calling to us to be agents of forgiveness and reconciliation, love and peace, healing and hope in a world made dark by fear and hatred and brokenness. Help us to rebuild this nation by seeking out Your image in the face of others, finding the best in us to serve those who are the least, the lost and the lonely. ... For only in You can we live in safety. Only in You will we find justice. Only in You will we know the peace that passes all human understanding. Amen.”
Eight years ago then-Montrose Daily Press publisher Francis Wick gave us the opportunity to create this column. It was a one-year trial. Eight years later, we continue to write! I hope and pray it has made us slow down, think, pray, rejoice, communicate and remind ourselves that God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit are ever present in our lives. Thank you for reading and joining us on this amazing journey. I wish you peace.
Mary Vader is number seven of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician and active at St Mary Parish. Vader is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 26 years.
