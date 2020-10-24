RELIGION: What now?

There is one thing we can all agree on despite our polarized political leanings: America right now is not boring! With all the contentious political statements being made, the millions of acres burning from wildfires in the western U.S., hurricanes battering our southern shores, relentless unrest in our cities, and the interminable struggle with COVID-19, our times are exciting, but unfortunately in a disturbing way.
We often quote a Bible passage in times like these. It is found in Micah 6:8 and reads, “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” These are wonderful and challenging words. They always seem to fit whatever painful trial we are going through. They are words that can pull us out of a chasm of chaos onto an island of serenity.
With profound passages like this, however, often we don’t know, or we forget, the context of the writing. When we understand the context, the passage comes alive with color and nuances that give it a lasting and transformative power in our lives.
The man who wrote this passage was named Micah. He was an Old Testament Jewish prophet who lived during the reigns of three kings in 8th century B.C. He saw the defeat and deportation of the northern kingdom of Israel to Assyria in 722 B.C. The southern kingdom came close to that in 701 B.C. He looked on these foreign and pagan nations of Assyria and Babylon (that later deported the southern kingdom) as instruments of divine judgement on God’s people.
The Hebrews became prosperous but forgot God who had blessed them. Their leaders were selfish and ungodly who oppressed the poor through injustice. Judges and lawmakers became involved in conspiracy and bribery resulting in much corruption. Hard working farmers found themselves at the mercy of a greedy government-sponsored wealthy merchant class. Moreover, the citizenry had become content with going through religious motions with little spiritual devotion resulting in the worship of other gods. It sounds a lot like America today.
Our country from its inception was comprised of pilgrims fleeing religious persecution and corrupt government. They desired a nation where religious freedom, and the pursuit of happiness was available to all. Our government was designed to be a representative form modeled after Great Britain’s House of Lords (our Senate) and the House of Commons (our House of Representatives.) It was to be made up of a wide cross section of Americans. They designed a system discouraging a ruling class through career politicians. Now, however, it seems these ideals have been abandoned. Unfortunately, we have a ruling class of career politicians at the state and national levels that care mostly for their own interests, not those of their constituencies. We see it in both political parties. That tells me politics is not the answer. God’s people are.
What are God’s people to do? In contrast to the insincere expressions of worship and societal corruption, his people were to act justly, to love mercy and to walk humbly with God. He wanted to see these more than anything else in his people. Let’s look at them one at a time.
First, they were called to act justly. They were to behave in accord with God’s just nature as revealed in the Bible. God’s nature is what is right. And when his people act in righteous ways, it pleases him and changes the world.
Montrose is a community known for taking care of those who are less fortunate. We have the faith-based organizations of Haven House, the Lighthouse, Shepherds Hand, Sharing Ministries, 180 Ministries, the Association of Montrose Churches, Life Choices Family Resource Center and Kid’s Aid. Each provide essential services allowing those helped to pursue righteousness and happiness.
A year ago, I was traveling through Woodland Park and stopped at a coffee shop. Inside the shop was former governor John Hickenlooper. They were holding a political event for his presidential campaign that he eventually abandoned. A lady asked me where I was from and I told her Montrose. She said, “I’m aware of all the good your wonderful community has done for the homeless.” I told her that Montrose engaged in the one congregation, one family idea that Hickenlooper presented to the faith-based community when he was governor.
God also desires for his people to love mercy. The word mercy is God’s lovingkindness toward his people. It is his covenant loyalty that he gives to those who are undeserving of his love and grace. And his people are called to render the same loving expressions of mercy to the community. The above faith-based organizations supported by most of our churches do just that. They provide opportunities to love mercy. Mercy is showing kindness to those who are in need simply because they are in need.
Finally, we learn God’s people are to walk humbly. This is the only place the Hebrew word for humbly occurs in the Old Testament. But its occurrence is significant. It conveys honesty and humility in ones walk of life. That is the opposite of what we are seeing on a national level today with the hubris of the political candidates. The churches and faith-based organizations of Montrose, in contrast, are consistently displaying humility in helping the needy that become tangible expressions of God, who loves and cares for everyone.
When we look at the news and the events of the day, I know it is discouraging. But when we choose to look for organizations that are just, merciful and humble, it changes our perspective as we see much good being accomplished. Where do you fit in? There is a place for you.
Remember it was a tumultuous time in Israel’s history that God spoke these poignant words through the prophet Micah. Since our country right now is not much different, those words certainly apply. Where do you see justice, mercy and humility in your life? If not, begin to practice them and they will change your life.
Mike Lundberg is pastor of Church on the Hill.
