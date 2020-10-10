RELIGION: What we want is God

Now more than ever, we are able to voice our likes and dislikes. With a checkmark on the ballot or a click on our chosen emoji, we have the opportunity to be for or against almost anything. If that falls short of expressing our viewpoint, social media provides a platform to further explain our personal truths. The opinions need not be articulate or even informed. There is freedom in this free expression but also responsibility.
In the introduction to this series last week, Mary urged us to consider the question, “Then, what do we want?” After all, it’s easy to be vocal in expressing our dissatisfaction with the election season, the changes brought about by the pandemic, or even the traffic through town, but do we know what we do want? Can we offer a solution? Or a better question may be, do we?
What slows our response is that many of the things that bother us don’t have a ready solution. They are complex problems or outside our capacity to influence the outcomes. However, they are not beyond God’s understanding or without a divinely-inspired answer.
As Christians believing in the Almighty God, our answer to “Then, what do we want?” is God. We want to experience God and have Him experience the world through us. Matthew provides simple direction in the 33rd verse of the 6th chapter, “But seek ye first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you.” We are instructed to turn first to God for direction, to fill our thoughts with His desire, and to act according to His will. Doing this first is clear.
So we go to church services on the first day of the week as we seek experience with God in our places of worship. The music, the message, even the environment is carefully orchestrated to welcome God and provide His followers with the time and place to experience Him. As the sun sets on the Sabbath, Monday morning comes. Do we then continue to seek God first at every turn or have we relegated God to a convenient place in our Sunday schedule?
Seeking God first means we give God first place in every area of our lives. Proverbs 3:5-6 reinforces this idea of trusting God in all things, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He will make straight your paths.” When we trust God and seek Him first, the scripture promises us direction. Paul reminds us in Colossians 3:17 that “whatever you do, in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus.”
Here lies the problem. As sinners, every word spoken and every deed done does not align with God’s way. Can you imagine the angry, four-letter-word tirade on a social media message board that ends with “in the name of the Lord Jesus?” What about the harsh words spilled forth in an argument? Would you add “in the name of the Lord Jesus” to the end? Just as damaging can be our thoughts of condemnation that we would never imagine speaking out loud and most definitely not in God’s presence.
When what we want is God, we must acknowledge and welcome Him at all times. God is not a part-time Savior. He wants to walk hand in hand with us throughout our days and weeks. He knows the challenges and joys we’ve faced. He knows the challenges to come. He is aware that we will like some things in our future circumstances and dislike others. With God in our heart, we have the grace, peace and love to navigate what is coming while leaning into His direction to keep our paths straight. What we want and need is God for today and tomorrow.
Melanie Hall, a Western Colorado native, is mother of three sons and works in the community as a director of a nonprofit clinic providing services to the underserved.
