I have suffered from migraines since I was 12. I can clearly remember going to the doctor with my mother and talking about the possible causes: diet, eyesight, etc. I started a food and activity log in order to track what I was eating and doing to see if we could find a correlation. I’m not sure that we ever did find a correlation at that time, but it was a good lesson in seeing what I was putting in my mouth and what I was spending my time on.
Keeping a record of the things we are doing can be a great way of keeping us focused and on task. When we see that our records indicate we’ve spend 11 hours in front of the television, yet we say things like, “I don’t have time for….” what we really mean is, “I have not made time for….” It’s simply not important to us.
There is a great anonymous quote, “If it is important to you, you will find a way. If not, you’ll find an excuse.” This feels true most days. We find time and energy for things we think are important and everything else gets our excuses.
Most days what I really want is to be able to find and know the correlation between what people do and why they do it — what is the motivation behind someone being kind or mean; saying what they enjoy or yelling about what they despise. I don’t always get to know, but I am always curious.
When it comes to faith, I look at what Jesus’ motivation was behind his words and actions. Most often than not, his motivation is love. Jesus cares for and is concerned for the people around him and the way they are treating others. He calls out the high and mighty religious rulers, the governors and the kings. He tells them the way they are doing things is unjust and unkind. His motivation is justice and equity for all of the people, not just some of the people. The correlation here is his concern and love for people.
Jesus spends time with the poor, the outcast, the widow and the orphan. He tells stories and gives examples of how to see people who are different from ourselves. Even though we may not see others as the same or as important as ourselves, Jesus challenges us to view others as just as worthy as we are of love, kindness, consideration, acceptance.
Thomas Merton was an American Trappist monk who lived in the early part of the twentieth century. He wrote more than 50 books over 27 years. He is fairly widely quoted and with good reason. One of the quotes that jumps out at me today is this:
“Our job is to love others without stopping to inquire whether or not they are worthy. That is not our business, and in fact, it is nobody’s business. What we are asked to do is to love, and this love itself will render both ourselves and our neighbors worthy if anything can.”
It seems to me that Jesus found time for things that were important to him — loving people, offering them grace. Merton pushes us further in this same vein: loving others is the most important thing we can do, regardless of whether we deem others worthy of our love or not. And in the very act of loving others, we are changed. We can make time to love others, just like Jesus did.
Today, I still have migraines — complex, debilitating headaches that affect my vision, speech and mobility. However, I have learned what my triggers are and how to avoid them for the most part. Though I cannot control all that is happening around me, I can control some things. I can control how I react; my hydration and food intake; and in these things, I offer myself love and grace. I can do these things. And I can offer others the same love and grace because I want to spend my time like Jesus did: loving others.
Lisa Petty is the pastor for United Methodist Church of Montrose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.