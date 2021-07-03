RELIGION: Who am I?

I have asked myself this question more than once. How about you? How do I see myself? How does God see me? These types of questions impact all areas of our lives, including work, career, who we marry, how we relate to others, how we respond to life’s situations, ultimately where we spend eternity.
Our opinion of ourselves is influenced by many things; what others think of me, what I look like in the mirror, my talents and abilities, what my family thinks of me, my weaknesses, etc.
For example, I am the offspring of immigrants. Lots of British, Scottish, some Dutch and enough Italian to like spaghetti. And because my immigrant ancestors chose to identify as American, I was born and raised in the U.S. Throughout my life, my identity changed from a drummer in the high school band, to a biology major in college, to EMT on the Gunnison ambulance, to medic on the fire department, to medical student, to pediatric resident, to partner in a clinic, to hospital chaplain. But underneath all that, I’ve always been goofy Vader with a lazy eye and a personality a little like Sheldon Cooper on the “Big Bang Theory.” And like my work or school identity, my spiritual identity changed and grew through time and experiences.
In any bookstore, we can find books on self esteem, and identity. Where do we derive our identity? Is it our race? Is it through our family? Who are “my brethren”? Is it our gender? Is it our work or career? Is it who we associate with? Is it what part of town we live in? Does it come from the number of “likes” on our social network or our socioeconomic class? Is it only on ancestry.com? Lots of questions to think about!
I work closely with the Henry Kempe Centre at Colorado Children’s Hospital. It is the national center for child abuse and neglect and since I do those exams here, I am included in their education and mentoring. Just recently, when I’ve gotten emails or papers from someone there they identify themselves with name, degree and preferred gender. Some folks do identify themselves as gay, lesbian or transgender. While at times that might be too much information, I want to know your true identity. Who are you? Others may identify themselves as “manager,” “homemaker,” or “teacher.” Does what you do define who you really are deep down in your soul?
Dr. Paul Brand and Philip Yancy write a piece: “In His Image.” The word image is familiar to us today, but the meaning of the word has leaked away so that now it connotes virtually the opposite of its former meaning of “likeness.” Today, a politician hires an image-maker, a job applicant dresses for image, a corporation seeks the right image. In all these usages, image has come to mean the illusion of what something is presented to be, rather than the essence of what it really is.
God made us in His image. We don’t know what God looks like — how can that be? What is our identity in Christ. My colleagues and I will be writing on this subject for the next 12 weeks. Journey along with us on this subject of “who am I.” For now, I’ll start my identity search as simply being a child of God. An immensely grateful child of God.
Happy Fourth as we celebrate the identity of being American! Be safe!
Mary Vader is number 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician, a hospital chaplain and an active member of Saint Mary Parish. She is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 26 years.
