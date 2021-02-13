RELIGION: Who is the real Jesus?

“Who is the real Jesus?” is a fascinating question to ask.
Kevin DeYoung is his blog about 10 years ago came up with these answers: There’s Starbucks Jesus — who drinks fair trade coffee, loves spiritual conversations, drives a hybrid, and goes to film festivals. There’s Open-minded Jesus — who loves everyone all the time no matter what (except for people who are not as open-minded as you). There’s Touchdown Jesus — who helps athletes fun faster and jump higher than non-Christians and determines the outcomes of Super Bowls. There’s Spirituality Jesus — who hates religion, churches, pastors, priests, and doctrine, and would rather have people out in nature, finding “the god within” while listening to ambiguously spiritual music. There’s Revolutionary Jesus — who teaches us to rebel against the status quo, stick it to the man, and blame things on “the system.”
And you, too, probably have an opinion on who is the real Jesus.
The book of Hebrews gives us some answers. This book was actually a love-letter written to Jewish Christians living in Rome around 60 AD. Nero was the tyrannical Caesar who was ruling over the Roman empire at the time. He had begun a systemic persecution of Christians and Jews throughout the empire. He demanded that Christians and Jews worship him as a god. Well, that was a problem for Christians and Jews who worshiped only one God, the God of the Hebrews.
In Hebrews 1:3 NIV we read: “The Son is the radiance of God’s glory and the exact representation of his being, sustaining all things by his powerful word.” This passage tells us Jesus is God, God the Son. He has always existed and is the radiance and exact representation of God to us. When the disciples saw Jesus, they saw God in the flesh. So the real Jesus is God.
Later in the letter the author writes: “In bringing many sons and daughters to glory, it was fitting that God, for whom and through whom everything exists, should make the pioneer of their salvation perfect through what he suffered.” (Heb. 2:10)
A pioneer is a person who is among the first to explore a new area. A pioneer, therefore, leads the way and directs those who are following him. Personally, I would rather follow an experienced yet somewhat disheveled pioneer like Wilderness Willie than a novice like Greenhorn Gary who wears the latest in hiking fashion into the wilderness. Jesus with his death on the cross became our pioneer leading us into salvation. Salvation is being set free from the sin that everyone has. We do not have to look very far to see the human race is sinful. That truth is verified every day. Fortunately, we were set free when Jesus suffered on the cross paying the penalty of our sin. So the real Jesus is the pioneer of our salvation.
Hebrews 2:14 reads: “Since the children have flesh and blood, he too shared in their humanity so that by his death he might break the power of him who holds the power of death — that is, the devil.” Jesus is not only fully God and the pioneer of our salvation, but he was fully human. Thus, he understands us humans. He felt pain and misery when he suffered for us. And he broke the power of death over us. That power is held by the devil who uses it to incite fear in all of us. But when Jesus died, that power and fear were broken.
A few verses later we read: “For this reason he had to be made like them, fully human in every way, in order that he might become a merciful and faithful high priest in service to God, and that he might make atonement for the sins of the people.” Hebrews 2:17
As fully human and a perfect human, Jesus made atonement for us. Atonement is to fully satisfy God’s wrath against sin. That took place when Jesus died on the cross. In the Old Testament the high priest would go into the temple on the Day of Atonement and offer sacrifices for the sins of the people. That had to be done every year. But Jesus’ sacrifice is a one-time sacrifice fully satisfying all of God’s wrath against sin for eternity. Thus, the real Jesus is the high priest who made atonement for us.
Near the end of the book of Hebrews we read: “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever. (Hebrews 13:8) Since Jesus is changeless and has always existed, he is God. The real Jesus, therefore, is fully God representing him to us as the pioneer of our salvation. Jesus’ death broke the power of death over us and paid the penalty fully satisfying God’s wrath against sin. He did that for you and for me. The offer of being set free from sin is open to all people on this planet.
So how does one make this a personal reality? Hebrews 11:6 reads: ”And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him.” Faith is the key. Faith is believing wholeheartedly in Jesus and his sacrifice paying the penalty of our sin. When one does that she surrenders to Jesus as the Lord of her life. She begins to live for Jesus as she earnestly seeks him. My friend exercises faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.
There are a lot of Jesuses out there. Which one will you believe in? Will you believe in one of the cultural Jesus’s or the Jesus of the Bible as found in the book of Hebrews? On this Valentine’s weekend, I hope you can see that Jesus is God’s love letter to us. Jesus came to set us all free from sin. He did that on the cross. Will you believe in that Jesus who is the real Jesus? I hope so.
Mike Lundberg is the pastor at Church on the Hill in Montrose.
