RELIGION: Work as worship

When making a new acquaintance, often the conversation starts with “what do you do for a living?” Who am I? Am I merely a factor of production, a cog in the universe of goods and services? Do I have significance beyond what I produce? Can the question “what is your net worth” reduce my essence to a balance sheet entry? Am I merely what I own and owe?
Our identity is certainly tied up in how we make a living. That is one of our largest allocations of time and effort. It is one measure of our contribution to society. However, we must resist the temptation to fall into the trap of viewing our significance through the lens of workplace accomplishment. God made us to be so much more!
We are made in the image of God. God declared us to be the only “very good” part of creation. God was not exclaiming that we would make wonderful factory drones who could manufacture pet rocks or hula hoops in volume. Rather He was asserting that we were unique in all creation in our ability to carry on meaningful relationships as He had done for eternity past within the Trinity. We were given creativity, albeit not like His creation out of nothing. We take His building blocks and make them useful by the force of our imagination and hard work. We were made capable of making moral judgments in imitation of His role as the ultimate righteous Judge. All of these are facets of the image of God in us.
The first thing we learn about God is His identity as a worker. He created the world and all that is in it. Omnipotent God rested after six days of labor, not because He was tired but because He wanted to demonstrate a healthy life rhythm where you took quiet time to enjoy the fruit of your labor, to rejoice in the productivity of your hands. Interestingly, man’s first day on earth was God’s seventh, so man started by resting in God’s provision, rather than immediately diving into his own labors. Mankind’s labors go far better if we start with gratitude to God for providing us with the abilities and materials for our labors. We are His subordinates taking the factors of production provided by Him and turning them into useful things to serve our fellow man and to better our world.
Because we are made in God’s image, it is appropriate to acknowledge that we are workers also. English author Dorothy Sayers wrote an article entitled “Why Work?” in which she said, “The church’s approach to an intelligent carpenter is usually confined to exhorting him not to be drunk and disorderly in his leisure hours and to come to church on Sundays. What the church should be telling him is this: that the very first demand his religion makes upon him is that he should make good tables… No crooked table legs or ill-fitting drawers came out of the Carpenter’s shop at Nazareth. Nor, if they did, could anyone believe that they were made by the same hand that made heaven and earth.”
Sayers’ declaration gets to the heart of why our occupation is an inadequate answer to the question “Who am I?” Truly, work is a central part of our identity, but we work as an act of worship. We are God’s creation made by Him to glorify Him with our capabilities. As we work with commitment and excellence, we disclose the glory of our Creator. Martin Luther said, “The maid who sweeps her kitchen is doing the will of God just as much as the monk who prays — not because she may sing a Christian hymn as she sweeps but because God loves clean floors.” Tim Dunn, a prominent west Texas entrepreneur, says that “God considers every task we take on to be great if we do it to please Him. When we adopt this true perspective, every second of every day overflows with value and purpose.”
So, we are workers. It is appropriate to describe ourselves in terms of our occupations. But we should also be clear that we are not working merely to buy a bigger house or a better car, to pay the bills, to save for retirement, to earn respect. We work as faithful stewards of God’s gifts to declare His righteous rule in our world. We work that others might see our good work and glorify our heavenly Father (Matthew 5:16). We work to please God, our Master (Colossians 3:23-24), to make His heart glad that He gifted us and that we value His gifts and use them to His glory. Who are we? Should not our highest aspiration be to hear our Father’s declaration, “well done, good and faithful servant?” (Matthew 25:23).
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past 4 decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.
