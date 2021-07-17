RELIGION: Write your own eulogy

Imagine writing your own eulogy. In a 20-30 minute speech, you tell family and friends who you truly are. You summarize a lifetime in bullet points, concluding with what mattered most in how you lived and thought.
Nothing presses the “who am I?” identity question like a eulogy — especially a self-written one. Can you define yourself? In what is your identity rooted? What are the last, most important words you’d want to say to family and friends?
I challenge you to do this as we’re writing about “identities.” Start with asking “who am I?” Writing your own eulogy forces you to distill who are and for what you most want to be remembered. Distill means “to extract the essential meaning or most important aspects of” someone or something.
I’ve experimented with this exercise with several friends recently. Whew! It’s challenging and sobering at the least.
I thought of this first when I wrote my mother’s eulogy four years ago. She and I started the process together during her final illness. We had precious time for conversations about this.
We discussed the most important things she thought defined her and the things she wanted us to remember best. (Mom loved having “the last word” and she knew we didn’t always listen well unless it was short and sweet, rather than long and sad.)
The definition of identity is who you are, the way you think about yourself and others, the way you are viewed by the world and the characteristics that define you. A eulogy usually does that, as the distilled essence of a person and a life.
This exercise is an opportunity to clarify what’s most important to you. You actually take time to consider this so it’s not left unsaid. Contemplating our own impermanence gives us an incredible sense of perspective and clarity. It forces us to think about who we are beyond our worldly tags and medals (or the lack of them).
Death is sad, maybe even morbid, to think about if we don’t have to. But recognizing the shortness of life should force us to rethink priorities. We have one, short, wild ride-of-a-life, so it seems smart to devote some time to thinking about how we want it to go and to end. Almost all external expectations, including worldly accomplishments and even failures, just fall away in the face of death, leaving only what is eternally lasting.
If you’re a Christ-follower, your identity encompasses all the abundance of being a beloved child of God. When we start a relationship with God through Jesus Christ, our identity is forever changed and changing. Knowing who God says we are and why we are here changes both the way we live and how we impact the world around us. The Bible says God sees us through Christ and it is Christ who shapes our identity. He bestows on us a new and eternal identity impossible to acquire on our own. Our value and importance come directly from God — no matter what the culture says to the contrary. God, not our fickle culture, is the Christian’s standard of worth and truth.
My mom described herself first as “a forgiven and loved child of God and a follower of Jesus.” That steered everything else in her life, starting with being a wife, mother, friend and a nurse. She said “I know you’ll remember many good things we’ve shared, but these few things I want you to remember most.”
“No matter what comes and goes in life,” my mother told us, “your faith in God through Christ, gives you an inner strength and a sense of perspective and purpose that nothing or no one else can. Ground your identity foremost in that. Don’t let others define who you are, even in broken times. Keep remembering the identity God gives you. Learn it and live it. Your accomplishments may be sweet, but they’re fleeting. Your failures may be bitter, but will pass away and be forgotten. Only your stand for Christ lasts past everything else. This is what I want you to remember about me above all.”
Some people say that Christian faith is only one of many identities a person has. In fact, I believe authentic Christianity calls for a counter-cultural lifestyle that requires proclamation of your faith in God and His ways through our lived example. That means that wherever we are, at whatever stage of life, our faith determines who we are and defines us ahead of everything else. It doesn’t rob us of uniqueness or personality or accomplishments or whatever, but it gives us a right-now focus and an eternal destiny.
I’d like nothing better to be said of me in my eulogy than “she lived her faith with passion and purpose, always learning.”
What about you?
Linda Cagnetti was a professional journalist with daily newspapers for 35 years, primarily with Gannett Newspapers (incl., their Cincinnati Enquirer and Florida Today publications). Linda attends Grace Community Church in Montrose. She and her husband Frank have one adult son, and parent a fourteen-year-old grandson.
