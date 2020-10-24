Thursday afternoon I attended my grandson’s middle school football game in Gunnison. The team didn’t fare so well, but it’s always fun to see the kids play and cheer for them.
One person always comes to mind whenever I visit Gunnison. Delta High alumnus Dennis Fraser. Dennis graduated in 1979, my first school year at DHS. I was a sophomore, and we shared a P.E. class together.
Dennis was the second of five children born to Ralph and Merna Fraser. Rod is the oldest, then the only daughter — and my soul sister Renee who is from my graduation class of 1981, then Kirk who I count as one of my dearest friends and was a groomsman in our wedding, then the youngest Keith.
Dennis would go on to Western State College in Gunnison where he played football and graduated with a degree in physical education and a minor in geology, a master’s in special education and administration. He would stay in Gunnison and work in the school district for 28 years — 17 as a teacher and 11 as the Gunnison High School assistant principal and athletic director.
Dennis made his mark on high school sports not only in Gunnison but across Colorado.
Unfortunately, cancer would take Dennis from us at the age of 54, in 2015. Ralph and Merna would say goodbye to a child for the second time. We lost Keith in 2005 at age 37.
All of my memories with the Frasers from the time I was a gangly teenager to now have been good ones. What stands out about Dennis to me is, although he was only two years older than me, maturity-wise he was much further along.
When Dennis gave me a nod of approval over the years during our brief encounters, it meant so much to me. When we would see each other, whether he was in Delta with a Gunnison team or I was in Gunnison to watch one of my kids play, it was a brief catch up on life. More importantly, one of my sons would be with me, and Dennis would engage them in conversation. How’s school? Do you like playing sports? That sort of thing. He would always end the conversation like this: “I’m glad to see you out there playing and that you’re doing well in school. I know your dad is very proud of you.”
My son Jon’s senior year of football in 2016 ended early when he fractured his fibula. The recovery time was too long for him to return to the field. But to his credit, he attended every practice and traveled with the team for the remainder of the season.
His coach Ben Johnson honored Jon’s commitment by naming him a captain at the last regular season game, which happened to be in Gunnison. And to quote the great Yogi Berra, what would turn out to be too much of a coincidence to be coincidental that night, Dennis’ memory was honored by Gunnison High School.
A dedication ceremony to name the press box at Cowboy Memorial Stadium the “Dennis Fraser Press Box” took place before the game. Two of my favorite people would be honored for their dedication to others.
Back to this past Thursday, as I watched our Jordyn play, seated within talking distance was Kirk’s wife Cricket with her son Jason watching their Jordan on the same team.
Again, too coincidental. While a tinge of sadness came over me at one point knowing that my happenstance encounters with Dennis will never be again in the physical presence, I realized that being in Gunnison watching football with Frasers present was a happy reminder that even though those who are important to us may leave us prematurely, they are ever present.
Whether tucked away in a memory compartment that brings comfort or the physical presence of those they left behind, they are here with us. I’m grateful for every moment I had with them.
