As summer tourists wane, especially those who had to return the kiddos in time for school, I think back to the times my parents brought the family to Colorado for summer vacations.
In those days, there were no cell phones and no 24-hour sports channels. As a teen engrossed in major league baseball, keeping up with my Kansas City Royals while spending a week in the Crested Butte area wasn't that difficult.
All I needed was the Rocky Mountain News.
Most readers will recall that in the 1970s and 1980s, newspapers ran box scores of major sports, and they did it comprehensively.
If a game ended too late in the evening to print the box score in the next morning's paper, that box score would be included in the following day's paper as a “late box score.”
As a teen, my choice of papers in the Crested Butte/Gunnison area to get box scores was between the Rocky Mountain News and the Denver Post. I always chose the “Rocky,” as it was known for short.
Little did I know I was choosing the oldest newspaper in Colorado, one that survived an early fight for being first, but didn't survive it's final fight for being last one standing.
The story of the Rocky Mountain News' arrival and first printing in Cherry Creek, which was Kansas Territory at the time, was best told by the News' editor, William N. Byers.
Byers, from Omaha, arrived with a few business partners ahead of his wife, who rode the 500-plus mile trek via wagon with a press that had been purchased from a failed Nebraska newspaper.
With many stories having been written ahead of time, Byers managed to put out his first issue within three days, beating the Cherry Creek Pioneer by 20 minutes. Both papers gave salutatory notes to their readers that day, Apr. 23, 1859.
“With our hat in our hand and our best bow we this make our first appearance upon the stage in the capacity of Editor,” wrote the News. “We make our debut in the far west, where the snowy mountains look down upon us in the hottest summer day as well as in the winters cold; where few months ago the wild beasts and wilder Indians held undisturbed possession – where now surges the advancing wave of Anglo Saxon enterprise and civilization.”
The Pioneer greeted its readers: “With this issue we commence the publication of the “Pioneer” and as it is an old custom for the Editor to give his opinion on the different topics of the day, we shall give ours. In critical matters we shall ever be independent, believing as we do, that Arapahoe counuty (sic) is a 'greate (sic) country'...our motto will ever be 'as free as the wind, to blow on whom we please.'”
Both papers knew the value of winning claim to the fertile ground of growth that lay ahead.
In 1859, over 100,000 people left the Americas for the far reaches of the Kansas Territory. Around 25,000 never made it, mostly turning back due to lack of preparation to cross the Plains. Of the 75,000 who did make it, at least 25,000 of them stayed only briefly before turning back.
The News made a brief apology for the appearance of its first issue:
“Our appearance this week is not all we hope and expect to make it. Our readers will bear in mind that we have not been three days upon the ground – that we are setting up and arranging a new office in a new country, remote from many of the conveniences of civilization, and therefore overlook the shortcomings of this our first issue.”
The News went on to explain its first few days.
“Quick work – On the 21st, at 7 p.m. the wagons carrying our press were driven to the door and we began unloading. We set up our press, arranged our matter, and the next day at 10 p.m. began printing the outside of our first issue, and the first newspaper printed within the limits of the proposed State of Jefferson.”
The final issue of the Rocky Mountain News appeared on newsstands February 27, 2009. It had merged the business part of its operations with the Denver Post several years earlier, and even had a buyer from Texas interested in saving the flailing newspaper.
But the buyer fell through, unable to disentangle the operation from the Post, and the News folded.
I'm like many who kept a copy of the final issue. Mine is in a trunk in the basement. I keep it as homage to what was, during its final days, no doubt the longest continuous business in the state.
The Pioneer, on the other hand, didn't make it far, having only printed the one issue. But its press got more mileage in these parts.
The original publishers of the Ouray Times, the original paper in the long lineage leading to today's Ouray County Plaindealer, were brothers William and Henry Ripley. They brought their country press and type to Ouray on a train of six wagons from Canon City. Their press at one time was the press used to print the Cherry Creek Pioneer.
Having owned the Plaindealer for nearly nine years, I guess I can say I have a little more, albeit tenuous, connection to the Rocky Mountain News beyond having sought it out for box scores.
Sources: history.denverlibrary.org; The Rocky Mountain News, Apr. 23, 1859; Cherry Creek Pioneer, Apr. 23, 1859; loc.gov (Library of Congress); Ouray County Plaindealer, Dec. 20, 2018.
Alan Todd is a 35-year newspaper veteran and board member of the Ouray County Historical Society. He lives in Ouray County and can be reached at alanrosstodd5@yahoo.com.