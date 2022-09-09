Purchase Access

As summer tourists wane, especially those who had to return the kiddos in time for school, I think back to the times my parents brought the family to Colorado for summer vacations.

In those days, there were no cell phones and no 24-hour sports channels. As a teen engrossed in major league baseball, keeping up with my Kansas City Royals while spending a week in the Crested Butte area wasn't that difficult.



