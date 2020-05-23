Reminding God of His promises

What can give us confidence to face today and tomorrow in a time of huge uncertainty? One of the hardest aspects of the current COVID lockdown is the inability to predict when it will be over and what life will look like on the far side of the crisis. How much economic damage will be inflicted by our response to COVID and what new restrictions to life will exist post-COVID? These are imponderables at present and can weigh heavily on us emotionally and psychologically. The best antidotes to COVID depression are God’s promises in Scripture.
Psalm, 119:49-50 declares, “Remember Your word to Your servant, in which You have made me hope. This is my comfort in my affliction, that Your promise gives me life.” The Psalmist says that God’s promises give him hope in the midst of affliction and urges us to remind God of His promises. Is God suffering from memory loss so we need to remind Him of what He has promised? Of course not. Why then would the Psalmist encourage us to do this?
Such reminders serve to remind us as well. Unlike God, I do suffer from chronic memory loss. This is not a sign of aging but rather a lifelong problem. It is easy to live in the horizontal, forgetting that God is the sovereign ruler of the universe. When life becomes a challenge, we wonder where we will get the resources to surmount the obstacles in front us. We forget that our heavenly Father “owns the cattle on a thousand hills” (Psalm 50:10) and has promised to “supply all our needs according to His riches in glory.” (Philippians 4:19) Our source of supply depends on His riches not ours. That promise is a huge relief in chaotic times like today.
He has promised to meet all our needs, not necessarily all our desires. One of our most important life tasks is to align our desires with His. Psalm 37:5 tells us to “delight yourself in the Lord and He will give you the desires of your heart.” By taking pleasure in Him and His Word we see our hearts adjust to His heart. Some “needs” seem less necessary and some “desires” disappear.
Washington, D.C. pastor Mark Batterson writes in his book, The Circle Maker, “our most powerful prayers are hyperlinked to the promises of God. When you know you are praying the promises of God, you can pray with holy confidence…. You don’t have to second-guess yourself because you know that God wants you to double-click on His promises.” At a practical level, Batterson suggests that we circle the 3,000, and more, promises of God with our pens as we read the Bible. Batterson tells us that while the Bible promises “must be interpreted intelligently and applied accurately, there are moments when the Spirit of God will quicken your spirit to claim a promise that was originally intended for someone else. So while we have to be careful not to blindly claim promises that don’t belong to us, our greatest challenge is that we don’t circle the promise we could or should circle.”
When we remind God of His promises, we tell Him that we believe His promises and we are depending on them. Like any father, God desires that His children come to Him with their needs, trusting that He will supply those needs according to His capacity. It is a father’s pleasure to provide for his loved ones. It is even better when the loved ones express their trust in his wise provision and relax in the knowledge that he desires to respond positively to their requests.
Does God keep His promises? God is the faithful God who keeps His promises (Deuteronomy 7:10). Too often I am careless in overpromising and under delivering, but God keeps His Word without exception. Jeremiah, who suffered horribly in the process of obeying God’s call, nevertheless exclaims that God’s mercies are new every morning. Great is His faithfulness (Lamentations 3:23). Paul, in the midst of His monumental sufferings, proclaimed that “I know whom I have believed, and am convinced that he is able to guard what I have entrusted to him,” (2 Timothy 1:12).
Is the uncertainty of your future weighing you down? Remind God of His promises that He might be pleased with your trust and that your heart might be lifted up. Is it hard to do this alone? Prayerfest, a collaboration of people from 20 Montrose churches, has established a prayer line: 970-497-7650. Call us so one of our prayer partners can join you in reminding God of His promises for this dark hour.
Doug Kiesewetter is a serial start-up business and social entrepreneur, having launched 13 for-profit ventures and many non-profits over the past four decades. He is currently CEO of a Montrose-based solar manufacturer and chairman of Waterstone, a public Christian foundation in Colorado Springs. Doug is a member of Cedar Creek Church. He and his wife Deborah have two adult children and four grandchildren.
