Vice President Mike Pence repeated a central theme of the Trump campaign when he said Joe Biden “presided over the slowest economic recovery since the Great Depression” and that Trump ”created the greatest economy in the world.”
It’s true that the economic recovery from 2009 to 2016 was the slowest since World War II, and probably since the 1930s Depression as well. That’s not surprising considering that the country was recovering from the most severe economic downturn since the Depression itself.
But claiming that Trump “created” the “greatest economy” is a grandiose distortion.
Pence ignores the fact that the economy had been growing without interruption for seven years before Trump took office. As we noted when he was inaugurated, unemployment was already well below the historical norm, and the economy had already racked up the longest uninterrupted stretch of monthly job gains on record. Stock prices had doubled and tripled; the S&P 500 index had gained 166% even before Trump’s surprise election victory on Nov. 8, 2016.
Trump didn’t “create” any of that; it was given to him.
Job growth has continued under Trump, but at a slower pace. The economy added nearly 2.5 million jobs in the 12 months before Trump took office, Bureau of Labor Statistics figures show. It added just over 2 million during Trump’s first year. The unemployment rate continued to drop, from 4.7% when Trump took office to a 50-year low of 3.5% under Trump, before the COVID-19 pandemic sent it shooting up to the worst levels since the 1930s. It hit 14.7% in April and stood at 10.2% last month — still worse than any month of the Obama-Biden administration.
Black employment spin
Clarence Henderson, who participated in the famous 1960 sit-in at the Woolworth lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina, praised Trump for the “record number of jobs he created for the Black community.”
It’s true that the number of African Americans employed hit a record under Trump. But it wasn’t all his doing. In fact, jobs for Blacks grew faster under Obama/Biden — and all of Trump’s gains and more have disappeared.
Figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ household survey, which tracks employment by race and ethnicity, show Black employment hit a peak of over 19.7 million in February (before plunging to a six-year low of 16.2 million in April due to the pandemic).
But even in Trump’s good times, Black employment grew less than under Obama/Biden. During their final three years in office, nearly 2.1 million Blacks gained employment. During the next three years, under Trump, the number grew by just over 1.1 million.
All the gains of Trump’s first years were wiped out by the pandemic. As of July, nearly 1.3 million Black Americans had lost employment since he took office.
Biden condemned violence
U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn falsely claimed that “Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and their radical allies … encourage protests, riots and looting in the streets.” Biden has repeatedly condemned violent protests, riots and looting.
In a video posted to Twitter about six hours before Blackburn’s speech aired, Biden said he spoke to the family of Jacob Blake, who was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 23. The shooting sparked chaotic and at times violent protests.
“You know, as I said after George Floyd’s murder, protesting brutality is a right and absolutely necessary,” Biden said. “But burning down communities is not protest, it’s needless violence, violence that endangers lives, violence that guts businesses and shutters businesses that serve the community. That’s wrong.
“In the midst of this pain, the wisest words that I’ve heard spoken so far have come from Julia Jackson, Jacob’s mother,” Biden said. “She looked at the damage done in her community, and she said this, quote, ‘This doesn’t reflect my son or my family.’ So let’s unite and heal, do justice, end the violence, and end systemic racism in this country now.”
As Biden said, after the police killing of George Floyd on May 25 and the ensuing protests in cities around the country — some of which turned violent or involved looting — Biden did condemn violent protests.
“I say they have a right to be in fact angry and frustrated,” Biden said in an interview on CNN on May 29. “And more violence, hurting more people, isn’t going to answer the question. But they’re totally correct, it is time it stops.”
Biden also released a statement, widely reported in the media, in which he said, “Protesting such brutality is right and necessary. It’s an utterly American response. But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not. The act of protesting should never be allowed to overshadow the reason we protest. It should not drive people away from the just cause that protest is meant to advance.”
In remarks on racial economic equity on July 28, Biden reiterated that message.
“I’ve said from the outset of the recent protests that there is no place for violence or the destruction of property,” Biden said. “Peaceful protesters should be protected — but arsonists and anarchists should be prosecuted — and local law enforcement can do that.”
While Biden has certainly made comments in support of peaceful protests — just as Pence did at the Republican convention — we could find no instances of Biden or Harris encouraging “riots and looting in the streets.” To the contrary, Biden has repeatedly condemned those things.
Russia investigation
Richard Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence, claimed the “Obama-Biden administration secretly launched a surveillance operation on the Trump campaign” without reason. “I saw the Democrats entire case for Russian collusion, and what I saw made me sick to my stomach,” he said.
But multiple independent reports — most recently a bipartisan Senate report — found that there were grounds to investigate whether individuals associated with the Trump campaign were coordinating with Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.
The Senate report, which was released Aug. 18, detailed former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s connections to Russia and Ukraine, and found he posed “a grave counterintelligence threat.”
“The Committee found that Manafort’s presence on the Campaign and proximity to Trump created opportunities for Russian intelligence services to exert influence over, and acquire confidential information on, the Trump Campaign,” the report said. “Taken as a whole, Manafort’s high-level access and willingness to share information with individuals closely affiliated with the Russian intelligence services … represented a grave counterintelligence threat.”
Although what the committee found was “very troubling,” Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican committee member, said it “found absolutely no evidence that then-candidate Donald Trump or his campaign colluded with the Russian government to meddle in the 2016 election.”
Similarly, a redacted report written by special counsel Robert Mueller’s office found that there were “multiple contacts … between Trump Campaign officials and individuals with ties to the Russian government.” But that investigation also “did not establish that the Campaign coordinated or conspired with the Russian government in its election-interference activities.”
The Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General in December released a report on the FBI’s handling of the so-called Crossfire Hurricane investigation. The report said that the FBI conducted an “initial analysis of links between Trump campaign members and Russia,” and then opened individual investigations in August 2016 on Manafort and three other Trump campaign associates: George Papadopoulos, Carter Page and Michael Flynn.
The IG report found the interactions between the Trump campaign aides and the FBI’s confidential sources “received the necessary FBI approvals” and were “consensually monitored and recorded by the FBI.” In short, there was no illegal spying on the Trump campaign.
“We found no evidence that the FBI used CHSs [confidential human sources] or UCEs [undercover employees] to interact with members of the Trump campaign prior to the opening of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation,” the report said. “After the opening of the investigation, we found no evidence that the FBI placed any CHSs or UCEs within the Trump campaign or tasked any CHSs or UCEs to report on the Trump campaign.”
In the case of Page, a former campaign foreign policy adviser, the FBI used the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA, to obtain four court-approved warrants to surveil Page, beginning in October 2016. The IG’s reported cited at least 17 “significant inaccuracies and omissions” in court applications for Page’s warrant – which Trump has cited in the past as evidence of political bias. But the IG report said it was unable to document “political bias or improper motivation” in the mishandling of Page’s FISA applications.
So, while Trump has repeatedly called the Russia investigation a “hoax” and Grenell said the investigation made him “sick,” independent reports found there were adequate grounds for the FBI to open a counterintelligence investigation.
Impeachment not ‘illegal’
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican, criticized the House impeachment of Trump last year as “baseless and illegal.” It’s her opinion that it was “baseless,” but it wasn’t illegal. Article 2, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution gives the House of Representatives the power to impeach the president and the Senate the power to remove the president upon conviction of the impeachment charges.
The House brought two articles of impeachment against Trump after a House investigation determined that the president asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, and threatened to withhold military assistance to Ukraine until Zelensky publicly announced an investigation. On Dec. 18, 2019, the House voted 230-197 on the first article of impeachment (“abuse of power”) and 229-198 on the second article (“obstruction of Congress”). The Senate voted to acquit on both charges.
During the impeachment process, Trump argued that the impeachment was illegal and unconstitutional. On the eve of a House vote on the articles of impeachment, Trump sent a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, describing the impeachment as “an illegal, partisan attempted coup.” He said it “represents an unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power,” because the charges against him “include no crimes, no misdemeanors, and no offenses whatsoever.”
The president frequently questioned how he could be impeached. “How do you impeach? You had no crime,” Trump said in remarks shortly after he was impeached.
But, as we wrote at the time, constitutional scholars have said that a crime is not necessarily required for impeachment.
During a Dec. 4 House hearing on the constitutional framework for impeachment, constitutional scholars invited by the Democrats and Republicans were asked “does a high crime and misdemeanor require an actual statutory crime?” Michael Gerhardt, a University of North Carolina law professor and Democratic witness, and Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University law professor and Republican witness, agreed that no statutory crime is required.
“Everything we know about the history of impeachment reinforces the conclusion that impeachable offenses do not have to be crimes, and again, not all crimes are impeachable offenses,” Gerhardt said. “We look at, again, at the context and gravity of the misconduct.”
Veterans Choice
Promoting Trump’s actions on behalf of veterans, Pence gave a misleading summary of the evolution of the Veterans Choice Program.
“And after years of scandal that robbed our veterans of the care that you earned in the uniform of the United States, President Trump kept his word again,” he said, referring to excessively long wait times for patients treated at VA hospitals. “We reformed the VA and veterans choice is now available for every veteran in America.”
While Pence makes it seem as though the president was the one to implement changes to improve wait times and health care for veterans, the Veterans Choice Program got its start well before Trump entered office.
The program allowed veterans to seek health care outside the VA system if individuals lived far from VA facilities or had difficulty getting an appointment. Obama signed bipartisan legislation creating the program in August 2014.
Trump continued the program, and in July 2018 signed the VA MISSION Act — another piece of bipartisan legislation — that extended Veterans Choice for another year and then replaced the program with the Veterans Community Care Program, which began in June 2019.
The new program is similar, but more expansive. According to a 2018 Congressional Budget Office report, the Veterans Community Care Program is expected to refer an additional 640,000 veterans outside the VA health system in its early years. Still, there are eligibility requirements that veterans must meet to be able to receive care through the program.
This column was edited for length. The full fact check for Night 3 of the Republican National Convention can be found at factcheck.org.
FactCheck.org is a nonprofit, nonpartisan consumer advocate for voters. It monitors the factual accuracy of what was said by major U.S. political players in the form of TV ads, debates and news releases.
