Riding the waves

On my summer bucket list was to go paddle boarding.
To most, no big deal.
To me, big deal.
I’m afraid of water! Not wear a life jacket in the shower afraid, but frightened just the same. That came about around age eight. After several prayers, I launched on beautiful calm water. By an hour later, there were almost white caps on the water. My anxiety crept up. I prayed “OK God, get me back in one piece.” Of course He could get me back in one piece — He walked on water! I’m just paddling! And He did, albeit a little wet.
This was only a small transient trial. We all have trials, many much bigger. We want to believe we will be OK, but if we are honest, we don’t always know we will be. I really can be a Thomas the doubter sometimes. We need something to cling to. That something is Someone we can fasten our hope on. God not only offers encouragement when we’re in a difficult pit, but He enters the pit with us. He is why we will be OK.
Pastor Eric Raymond writes on “God Has Not Abandoned You” and uses the story of Joseph. It’s a great illustration! He was definitely in the pit after his brothers sold him to human traffickers. Genesis 37 shows the bleakness of his predicament, but also shows God’s purpose in it. God wasn’t angry with Joseph, nor had He abandoned him. Genesis 39:2 “The Lord was with Joseph” shows God’s love. There was a purpose to the pit. It taught not to dismiss hardship as something bad. Look beneath the surface, where God is making us more like Himself. These trials strengthen our faith.
These trials give us humility. Remember the grandiose dreams Joseph told his brothers about, with very little tact and absolutely no humility? Not to mention his coat of many colors. God humbled Joseph through these trials. Trials humble me, too. It also shows us God’s love and faithfulness.
Joseph wasn’t abandoned in the pits and neither are we. We are right where God wants us. We can apply Joseph's story to our own lives. There is nothing random in our life. Every hand is dealt by Divine providence. I’ve been blessed by that so many times in my life. I would not be right here were it not for many instances of Divine intervention. Difficulties we face are not pointless, but purposeful (Raymond). God is making us more like Himself by them and through them. And He is with us every step or wave! We never sink lower than Christ can descend. He joins us where needed most. When faced with trials, whether good or bad outcome, cling to God. This is not an accident and we are not alone. We are not abandoned.
What do you say? Can you cling to God on your wildest of waves? He is not afraid of water! God bless!
Mary Vader is number 7 of 11 children raised on a Gunnison ranch. She is a pediatrician and active at St Mary Parish. Mary is part of a surgical team that has done medical missions all over the world for 26 years.
