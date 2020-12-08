Walk along the northern portion of the city’s Connect Trail and you’ll notice “construction” in the middle of the Uncompahgre River.
Earth-moving equipment are busy with stabilizing the banks of the river, channelizing flow; large dump trucks on tank-like tracks zip up and down the riverbed hauling rock. Eventually aquatic and riparian habitats will be improved. The river will be more accessible with more fishing opportunities for the public.
It’s a three-year project – November through February only, when the water is the lowest. The property, with some 0.65 miles of river, was donated to the City of Montrose by Colorado Outdoors.
“River restoration is complicated. You can only nudg Mother Nature. It has to be done properly,” said David Dragoo, founder and president of CO. The endeavor is more of an ecological mission, said Dragoo, in comparison to the Montrose Water Sports Park, located on the southern side of the Main Street bridge. It opened five years ago and features elevation changes for rushing river water, beach and picnic areas and has been popular for water boarders, kayakers and festival goers in years prior to the pandemic.
This new project of river restoration will be more about fishing, wildlife observation and will offer kayakers more river to run, more places to put in. The Montrose Urban Renewal Authority, the Colorado Water Conservation Board and the Colorado Parks and Wildlife are providing the $2.3 million for the restoration.
Mayfly is the parent of three brands – Airflo, Abel, Ross Reels – companies with plants in Montrose, California and Great Britain. Airflo was acquired a year ago. The Wales company, which employs 40, makes thermoplastic, environment-friendly fishing line. The purchase of Airflo, which was founded in 1978, gives Abel Reels and Ross Reels access to European markets and Airflo similar opportunity to the Rocky Mountains.
“We fell in love with Montrose,” said Dragoo, when asked about his company’s relocation. He grew up in Colorado Springs. Colorado Outdoors also looked at Grand Junction and Durango as possible sites.
Dragoo credits the county, the Montrose Economic Development Corporation and the city for their reception and incentives. Dragoo also praises the work ethic of Montrose and western Colorado. “Our employees have pride in their work, attention to detail,” he added. More than 40 work inside the Colorado Outdoors facility, a tripling of staff since 2014. Some commute from Mesa and Delta counties.
••••••
Though the pandemic has crippled the economies of many professions and businesses, the outdoors recreation business nationwide is booming. In Colorado, outdoor recreation is a $12 billion economic driver annually for people wanting to get outside in order to hike, bike, fish and whatever else, away from COVID-19 anxieties and cases. Almost 150,000 people in Colorado have recreation-related employment.
Furthermore, outdoor recreation and its parallel businesses provide the rare dose of consensus in a politically polarized nation. The Great American Outdoors Act, which will provide $900 million annually to land and water conservation, and $9.5 billion to remedy long overdue renovation and maintenance of our national parks, passed overwhelmingly in both houses of Congress and was signed into law.
Dragoo believes Montrose is situated at the right time and place. A national park is 12 miles away, three ski areas are within a two-hour drive; several lakes and rivers are handy with one that runs through the middle of the city, a few steps from his loading docks. Dragoo, 33, was named last year to the 12-member board of the Colorado Economic Development Commission.
••••••
The Colorado Outdoors-Mayfly facility is spectacular, opening almost two years ago. Large, soaring windows that look out on the river and the San Juans provide rich natural light. The manufacturing floor is bright and spotless, it hums with activity and high-tech machines. There are workspaces for engineers, marketers, production staff, management. It seems that on one end of the production floor there are neat stacks of aluminum poles; and on the other end, out comes a high-end, highly-polished, highly-rated fishing reel. The reels can be customized with company logos or a favorite rock band. (The Grateful Dead apparently a popular choice.)
In March, manufacturing was shut down for six weeks due to the virus. Dragoo paid full wages during this time before reopening in May. They’ve been busy since, saying proudly sales and efficiencies are hitting records. His family have settled into Montrose and have become active in community. Heidi Dragoo is an epidemiologist for Mesa County Public Health and is a board member for Montrose Memorial Hospital. After schools reopened earlier in the spring, Dragoo stepped up and paid off the lunch-room debts of students in seven local schools and in the early childhood centers.
First quarter plans in 2021 include construction phases for apartments, a hotel. Wedge Brands plans to open a base office and distribution center adjacent to Colorado Outdoors. Wedge owns Xcel Wetsuits, swimwear which is manufactured on the north shore of Oahu, Hawaii.
Certainly, the lay of the land has changed. At one time, there was a gravel mine where the restoration is happening. Today, the land is about restoration and recreation, manufacturing and business. “The river in Montrose is a real amenity,” added Dragoo, “and we’re a fishing company.”
