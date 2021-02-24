Good afternoon, Montrose.
••••••
Butter Side Up……March 1, ground will be broken on the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park. Construction will be provided by Stryker Construction of Montrose and is expected to be finished by Nov. 1. Capital improvement funds from the city are primarily financing the $3.2 million budgeted endeavor, but there are partners. Notably, the Montrose Rotary Clubs and the Montrose Recreation District.
The amphitheater could accommodate up to 5,000 people, mostly of the lawn chair and blanket variety. It’ll be similar to The Amphitheater at Las Colonias in Grand Junction, which has hosted music and live theater events since it opened in 2019. Telluride, Dillon and Vail have similar outdoor performance venues.
The city’s public works, police and parks department will look after the facility with regular patrols and security cameras; surveillance will be linked directly into MPD, according to public works director Jim Scheid who’s looking forward to the groundbreaking.
“We’re going to keep the area as natural as possible,” said Scheid of the park setting, which will be handy to several parks, activity areas and trails.
The amphitheater idea had a genesis with former city parks planner Dennis Erickson more than 10 years ago. If you do a dive into the MDP archives, his name pops up often about the potential of Cerise Park and the city park system – hiking/biking trails, a skateboard park (1999), a dog park (2011), a water park (2015); more places and soccer fields for youngsters to play. Erickson’s original drawings outlined what was possible, a starting point. Erickson took early retirement from the City of Montrose after 42 years in a variety of leadership roles. He then worked as public works director of the Town of Ouray for another five years.
The Montrose Rotary Club and the Black Canyon Rotary Club have raised $150,000, said Dave Frank, former president of the Tuesday noon Rotary. “Rotarians can point to that facility in a popular city park and say, ‘we helped build that.’” Frank was elected to the city council in the 2020 election. The idea lay dormant for a few years, then was resurrected and guided by a citizens committee that steered the project to where it is today. “The live music and festivals will put people into hotels and camping grounds, add revenue to restaurants,” added Frank about the tourism aspect.
The Montrose Summer Music Series typically draws between 1,500 to 2,000 people at the four concerts. Local music impresario Dave Bowman says the concerts will be renewed, dependent on the city’s decision regarding COVID restrictions. This would be the sixth season for the MSMS. Bowman, too, is a city councilor.
••••••
I See By the Paper……Great story in the weekend edition of the MDP about One of Life’s Good Guys, Fran Noonan. She’s been battling brain cancer. Fran’s upbeat and irrepressible as always. Years ago, I’d write now and then about Fran’s catering business. Then, she hung out a shingle at 310 S. Cascade, Noon and Night, which featured the World’s Best Macaroon and primo comfort food.
••••••
Nobodie’s Pirfickt……Last week’s Notebook about Colorado recreational marijuana revenues merits some clarifications. The county hasn’t “received a check” for the $245,780; rather, it’s the cumulative total of funds received from the Gray and Black Market Marijuana Enforcement Grant. The money has been used for upgrades in the sheriff’s department. The city has received $160,560 from the same grant over the last three years that has been used for drug task force wages, equipment and training. Too, the city has a separate moratorium on retail marijuana and would not need the county’s permission to put a referendum before voters.
That’s not likely, though.
But imagine the political marketing. City residents often voice concerns (read: complaints) about potholes on city streets. Why, there could be a campaign tying one to other, “Pot & Potholes.”
••••••
Dept. of Incidental Info……The Montrose Rotary Club will celebrate its centennial this year. Officially, it’s April 6, so said club president Lynn Schneider. (I’d bet the poke there’s a proclamation coming from mayor B. Bynum.)
Lynn and her husband, David, returned to Montrose in 2019 after 10 years in Santa Fe where she worked with distressed families and children. David’s a builder of specialty pools and water features for commercial and residential uses in three states. Lynn made her bones here in education and real estate. There’s discussion of a gala and further recognition of the 100th anniversary later this year. The theater project recalls how the club was essential in building the Montrose Pavilion in the 1990s. Ross Turner takes over as president of the noon Tuesday Rotary July 1, a dose of encore leadership. (Mister Turner celebrated another year around the sun yesterday.)
