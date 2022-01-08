SECOND CHANCE: Doing new right

A new year, a new life, right? Well, I am hoping so anyway. Not sure how to start the new year off right? I am here to help; my life is all about new beginnings.
For example, I am new at being homeless. New things are scary and disruptive but can be good for you, too, such as this unsettling encounter of being without family. I am hoping it is simply the last, and necessary, step before finding the family I am supposed to be with for the rest of my life. So, I can endure this new homeless thing if it gets me to the new family thing. I got this. New can be good.
People get anxious about new things, too. This anxiety keeps people from trying new things, like adopting a dog into their lives. Bringing a new dog home holds so many novel experiences it can seem daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. The staff here at Second Chance work to make the experience smooth. You can call them with issues or concerns about your new pet’s adjustment, you can also take advantage of new behavioral training classes they offer to help you bond with your new pet and guide them toward being their best selves.
One of the keys to doing new things well is to not set unrealistic expectations or rush in too quickly. Dogs particularly like to take new things slowly and get into a routine, such as being fed in the same place, with the same food, at the same time. This helps us feel safe and calm. After being adopted we must navigate a new home, new people, new smells, new sounds, new everything. Many of the new things are awesome, but what does it all mean?
My recommendation for when you first bring your new dog home is to give him a few days to relax and get into the rhythm of the home and its occupants. It takes a bit of a routine for things to no longer feel new. Doing it once today doesn’t mean it is still not new tomorrow. Give us a little time to adjust and learn that every day we get to wake up near you, get fed and remain part of our new family.
After your dog settles in you can start introducing him to all sorts of new people and experiences outside of the home. Giving him a few days to connect to you and begin to trust you will help him adapt to new things. Then new things become adventures and not threats.
About me:
My name is Trigger. I am a 1.5-year-old male Coonhound. The staff and volunteers here at Second Chance find me to be very sweet natured. I have endured challenges in life that urge me to be very cautious with anything new, so I start off timid but then adjust quickly. A little patience will go a long way with me.
Things that calm me and bring me joy are nice walks with nice people, playing in the dog yards with other dogs and singing, which I am quite skilled at. I am perfecting my yodel but have the honkytonk down solid. Let’s do new together…in 2022.
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops have been servicing San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties for 27 years. Call 970-626-2273 to report a lost pet, learn about adopting a homeless pet, or about our emergency response, community medical, spay/neuter, volunteer, or other services. View the shelter pets and services online: www.adoptmountainpets.org.