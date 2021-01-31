SECOND CHANCE: What is humane?

What does it mean to be humane? Many would respond with the application of words such as compassion, just, kindness, empathy, benevolence. Others would answer that it means accepting the role and responsibility as stewards of the animals and planet. Some would say it means forgoing the narrow pursuit of self-interest for the greater good.
In the short time that I have been alive I have heard of acts of inhumanity all around the country and world. People hurting other people that they think are different from them. People hurting people they are afraid of. People hurting others for what they believe in. People are just hurting. Do we need a new definition of it means to be human? To be humane?
Or do we just pragmatically return to the Golden Rule, “treat others as you wish to be treated”? As a maxim within many religions and cultures it seems pretty basic and simple to follow. So if the issue is that humanity has forgotten how to be humane then how can it be re-learned?
Well here is my idea. To become more humane, people just need pet power. I know this sounds weird but hear me out. Pets can indeed teach you to be more humane humans.
Pets are naturally loving creatures. We reward love with more love in return. We readily teach you what feels good and what does not feel good (you just need to listen). We help you to understand that love is the most important thing in your world and our world.
Evolution resulted in the human species developing the skills to be the stewards of our planet, its environment and all living creatures within it. This realization carries a tremendous responsibility that humanity must accept and face. It seems clear that both human and non-human animals stand to gain from such recognition, and stand to lose if humanity continues to deny the role they have created.
Start listening to us more carefully. Start listening to your own hearts. Start listening.
Now, about me.
My name is Chester. I am a 6-month-old cuddly kitten seeking a forever home where I can teach the meaning of being humane as well as reap the rewards of being treated humanely. I enjoy looking out the window contemplating the meaning of life as well as playing pouncy-pouncy on toys and friends. After sessions of play I like cuddle time on laps or on other furry friends.
A concern for nonhuman animals is indeed a proper part of human life, but we can acquire it, cultivate it, and teach it only in terms of our understanding of ourselves. – Bernard Williams
Second Chance Humane Society’s Animal Resource Center and Thrift Shops have been servicing San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties for more than 26 years. Call 970-626-2273 to report a lost pet, learn about adopting a homeless pet, or about emergency response, community medical, spay/neuter, volunteer, or other services. View shelter pets and services online: www.adoptmountainpets.org.
