Sheriff thanks community for support
On behalf of the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and our staff, I would like to express my sincere appreciation of the outpouring of support that we have received in recent weeks. Members of our community within Montrose County, neighboring areas within the state and even individuals outside of Colorado have been very generous with their show of support.
We have enjoyed many home baked items, catered meals for all staff, monetary donations and letters and phone calls proving that our community believes in law enforcement and the men and women who have dedicated their careers to serve and protect our citizens.
In a time when there is so much unrest and the thin blue line is stretched even thinner, the knowledge that our community will be there to stand with us is a blessing that many in law enforcement across the country cannot lay claim to. We sincerely appreciate you. God Bless you all!
Montrose County Sheriff Gene R. Lillard and staff
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.