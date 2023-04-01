Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has been at the center of false claims on social media following his stroke in May and his hospitalization Feb. 15 for treatment of clinical depression. 

Fetterman suffered a stroke nearly a year ago due to a blood clot from his heart, which was beating at an irregular rhythm. After surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator to maintain two heart conditions that contributed to his stroke — atrial fibrillation and cardiomyopathy — Fetterman was released from the hospital on May 22. 



