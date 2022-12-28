Good day, Montrose.
No crypto currency was expended for production of today’s notes.
Cool Beans File
The Files family of Montrose is sponsoring a display at the Welcome Home Alliance Warrior Resource Center on East Main St. about the ship ‘USS Montrose.’ The exhibit features uniforms, news clippings, photos of the crew, and other memorabilia.
Nicknamed “the Ramblin’ Rose,” the ship was commissioned in September 1944 and immediately saw action at Okinawa and at Leyte Gulf, WWII’s largest naval battle. The ship endured kamikaze attacks by the Japanese Empire and was credited with two kills and one assist.
The ‘USS Montrose’ also saw action in the Korean and Vietnam Wars as troop transport, refugee transport, and was used for search and rescue missions. The ship and its crew earned three battle stars for its activity in the Korean War.
It was decommissioned in 1969. Sailors from the ship have come to Montrose several times for reunions. Judy Ann Files first made the ‘USS Montrose’ connection in 2013 when she was a member of the city council and was invited to a crew reunion in Las Vegas.
A friend from Montrose writes
A text popped up last month from a friend who said my mother’s pecan pie (recipe) has graced their Thanksgiving table for the last couple of years.
Oh my, pecan pie.
One thing about recipes is time. The time from which they are handed down, from tribe to family to mother to offspring, tweaked all along the way. The ink and paper faded, maybe there’s a stain on it from a taste-test decades ago. Pie—and the Notebook’s a devoted fan—is not transactional like a taco on the run. Rather, you sit and enjoy.
Use a fork, although my mother used to fill the lunchbox with a hands-on fried pies from Mrs. Baird’s bakery. Then there’s the people who make you a pie. It’s done with affection, love, regard. Be it chocolate chess, cherry, or green apple crumb.
Our home in San Angelo, Tx. had seven pecan trees on the perimeter of our front yard. Pecan trees are peculiar. Some bear nuts every year, some not. The trees will skip a year or two, then produce unpredictably.
My job then was to climb the trees and shake the nuts loose. My older brother and mother would collect them on the ground. Later, we shelled them until our fingers bled all over the kitchen table. (Well, not really.) Dad, for some reason, was absent from all this shaking and shelling, the golf course beckoning.
Helen’s Pecan Pie Recipe
• ½ cup sugar.
• 1 cup dark Karo syrup.
• 3 eggs, lightly beaten.
• 1 ½ cups of FRESH chopped pecans.
• 4 tablespoons butter.
• 1 teaspoon vanilla.
• ½ teaspoon ground cloves and allspice.
• 1 teaspoon cinnamon.
• 1 unbaked pie shell and 2 to 3 dozen pecan halves
The recipe isn’t “the best ever pie” by any stretch, although it did receive “honorable mention” once when Coffee Trader sponsored the Thanksgiving pie competition. It’s relatively easy and fast to make.
• Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bring sugar and syrup to boil. Allow to cool. Add next 7 ingredients, mix well, pour into pie shell. Decorate with pecan halves. Bake for 35 minutes.
The best fresh pecans come from Sunnyland Farms in Albany, Georgia.
I resolve
So what’s a column during the 52nd week of 2022 without New Year’s resolutions?:
• Enjoy more tamales with life-changing green chile from Beer & Tacos.
• Use all the “free” shampoo, lotions and potions from 40 years of business travel.
• Buy more pie from Straw Hat Farm Market.
• Write another letter to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame asking why Joe Cocker has not been enshrined. There are 351 inductees and he’s not even been on a ballot once. He was a sensation at Woodstock and with Leon Russell—they were the primary stars on the legendary Mad Dogs and Englishmen tour (1970). Won a Grammy, nominated for four others. Made twenty-two albums and performed in countless tours here and abroad. Not to throw shade on Kraftwerk, inducted 2021, Electric Light Orchestra (2017) or Donovan (2012), but c’mon man. No Joe?
• Push for the installation of a speed clock for food orders at DIA. We all know the menus. It’s either with cheese or without. Put the cell phone away for 20 seconds, mister, or lose your place in line.
• Start a national petition that ice cream after 10 p.m. is to be no longer measured by 2/3 cup.
• Buy stock in whatever company that produces SalonPas.
• Sing more like Daryl Hall.
Happy New Year, everyone.
Stephen Woody was the publisher of community daily newspapers for 38 years in four cities, including the Montrose Daily Press, 1997-2011.