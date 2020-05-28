It is easy to feel a little gloomy when we have all been stuck at home for much longer than any of us wanted to be. However, it can often help lift your mood to go outside and enjoy the beautiful weather we have had in Montrose lately. It feels like spring has finally sprung in this town.
So, why not take a step outside to enjoy your garden, or appreciate neighboring gardens and greenery? All of this can be enjoyed even more with the help of your friendly local library.
A nice way to get started is by exploring your own yard for the birds and bugs already thriving there. You could read about garden birds, and ways to attract them, in Jen Green’s book, “A Practical Illustrated Guide to Attracting & Feeding Garden Birds,” which can be checked out through home delivery or pick-up.
Bugs may not be as pretty as birds, but they can be essential for maintaining healthy plant life. You could learn a lot about native insects and spiders, and how to attract or repel them, in Arthur V. Evans’ “Backyard Guide to Insects and Spiders of North America.” That book can also be checked out via the methods mentioned above.
Finding out about those creatures could influence the plants you would like to raise. Echinacea plants, like the purple coneflower, could attract butterflies and hummingbirds. If you planted some flowers earlier, they may have already bloomed. It is not too late to add to your collection by planting other flowers that could do well in May, such as dahlias and petunias. “Annuals, Perennials, and Bulbs: 377 Flower Varieties for a Vibrant Garden,” by the editors of Creative Homeowner Press, provides many interesting and gorgeous ideas for flowers you could plant. That book is available for checkout through this library.
You might also want to raise tasty plants you can cook at home including summer squash, eggplant, and thyme. You can read about that kind of gardening, and how to do it with limited space, in Alex Mitchell’s “Crops in Tight Spots: Grow Amazing Fruit and Vegetables Wherever you Live” (from this library).
If herbs are your preference, you could try our OverDrive book, “Grow your own Herbs: The 40 Best Culinary Varieties for Home Gardens,” by Susan Belsinger. No matter which choice you make, any of them will be useful as you try out new, fun recipes with ingredients you grew at your very own home!
These books, along with many other gardening books you can find in the online catalog, might inspire you to start gardening or try planting new things. Either way, hopefully you’ll take some time to appreciate this beautiful warm weather and relax outside. Take care, and happy gardening!
Taylor Evans is an Adult Services librarian at the Montrose Regional Library
