Well, the sun's not so hot in the sky today — you know I can see summertime slipping on away.
A few more geese are gone, a few more leaves turning red — But the grass is as soft as a feather in a featherbed…
— James Taylor
I drove over Hwy 50 from Cañon City to Montrose yesterday. The mountains are about to hit a high note and I hope all of you get out and visit them. I turned off the radio: no music, no podcasts… no kids in the car and I let the absolute beauty of God’s creation pour over. Abundant is the word that fits best. The mountains right now are an abundance of beauty. It crashes over you like an enormous wave. A tsunami of absolute gut wrenching, soul searching, from the soles of your feet to the tips of your hair overwhelming joy at the vast beauty that we live in. Gluttonous beauty.
There is a saying that: Fall is nature’s way of showing us how beautiful it is to let go. Let go. In every way.
Autumn is the season that heads into winter, into darkness — death — cold — isolation. In my work as a real estate agent I am listing a home for a woman who is dying. When her financial advisor introduced me she asked who I was exactly? I replied that I was the agent who’d be selling her home… “Oh — When I die.” She looked me in the eyes as she said it — a bit of a challenge. “Yep.”
It was a brutal statement of fact. She’s in her early 60s. She’s intelligent, competent and fiercely independent. She clearly hates being needy far more than she hates dying. And yet, she is. Soon. And I’m here for all the stuff that happens after. All the stuff that she won’t be a part of. The memories she won’t be included in, the hopes and laughter, trips and adventures. Winter is coming. In a very real and brutal way — her time here is finished. All the platitudes, faith, heaven, a better place — praying hands emoticons… it’s not an idea today. Today is where the rubber hits the road. It’s not a joke. Today it matters. Is there something more? Will she ever see her children again? Does she have hope or despair? No more time to ponder the hypothetical. Whatever is or isn’t… is about to be.
In my religion faith is paramount. We give faith a greater value than all other virtues, I think too high.. Love, kindness, courage… they often get diminished and faith elevated, to an extreme. But, faith… faith is really interesting when it’s time to die. Impending death puts it front and center. Do you trust God with “you”… whatever that means — whatever that is — do you have trust in the God you love for whatever comes next? No standing on the fence with high brow debates — where is your trust — who do you believe… what does it all mean? Will you ever actually hug your daughter again? Faith.
So, it’s that season. Time is running out. The cold is coming, death is coming, the end is near… and something really really beautiful is at the heart of it all. Nature is showing us, how lovely it is to let go. Take that sharp, deep, breath of cool, fall air. Grab cold milk and warm cookies and tea in big mugs. Open windows and brace the chill until you just can’t take it. Hear the sound of the rain pattering on the roof. Let the indian summer afternoon burn your forehead. Walk in crunchy leaves with puffy jackets and an eye on the horizon. This is the season that Colorado shows us why the whole stinking country (I’m looking at you California) keeps moving here. Abundance will be poured out upon these hills. Blessings throughout the mountains. Tom and Ralph and Oprah will probably fly in for a bit to enjoy the highlight reel.
Why is it so important … so bittersweet and stunning … so absolutely glorious to let go? (Of old ideas, old ways of doing things, or seeing the world, or making decisions?) Maybe that emotional attachment, or idea, was important for a season. Maybe it kept you on track, or sane, or stable … but now it’s time. Let it go. Burst out in golds and burgundys. Join mother nature in her song. Heck… put on Vivaldi's autumn … why not? And get ready to hibernate. Have faith… spring will come. She always does. But this is not her time — this is not her season. This is not the rebirth of the phoenix. It’s the death march. The beginning of the end. And it is beautiful.
